Dayforce Launches Strategic Workforce Planning

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the availability of Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning to help organizations more quickly and confidently connect powerful workforce planning to strong business outcomes. The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, alongside several advancements that empower customers to better plan, grow, and deliver using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.

The availability of Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning is accelerated by Dayforce’s recent acquisition of Agentnoon, a workforce planning solution that converts the complex and siloed enterprise planning process to one that is intuitive, collaborative, and efficient. Agentnoon’s open platform provides the opportunity to rapidly re-platform within Dayforce, offering customers continued value through the company’s commitment to a single experience and a single data model.

“Today’s world of work has been turned upside down by the expectations of AI transformation in combination with accelerating demands to increase innovation, efficiencies, and compliance. Organizations are struggling and hungry for more powerful workforce planning technology to keep up,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product & Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning meets the moment – arming leaders with an easy-to-use, collaborative tool to anticipate change, sharpen decisions, and drive returns – all within a single, AI-powered platform where you’re already storing workforce data and making key workforce decisions.”

With Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning, customers can:

Tackle weeks of planning in minutes – Reduce manual data cleansing and disconnected spreadsheets with a modern, easy-to-use planning tool that speeds up insights and execution.





– Reduce manual data cleansing and disconnected spreadsheets with a modern, easy-to-use planning tool that speeds up insights and execution. Get a clear view of your entire workforce – Access centralized, up-to-date organizational and employee data for a single view of workforce and cost drivers.





– Access centralized, up-to-date organizational and employee data for a single view of workforce and cost drivers. Make faster, more precise decisions – Run “what if” scenarios, model organizational shifts, and forecast skills and costs with predictive insights that drive confident, board-ready planning.





– Run “what if” scenarios, model organizational shifts, and forecast skills and costs with predictive insights that drive confident, board-ready planning. Keep leaders aligned and accountable – Collaborate across HR, Finance, and business stakeholders with a single shared view of workforce plans tied directly to goals and results.





– Collaborate across HR, Finance, and business stakeholders with a single shared view of workforce plans tied directly to goals and results. Simplify the planning experience – Empower teams with an intuitive, conversational interface that makes scenario modeling, reporting, and collaboration easier across the enterprise.



As a result, organizations, can better plan across the entire workforce spectrum — frontline, knowledge, corporate, contingent, and gig workers — providing a holistic view of skills, costs, and capacity. By unifying this data in one AI-powered platform, leaders across the C-Suite can rebalance resources, align spend with strategy, and anticipate transformation with precision. For example:

CHROs can anticipate skills needs, model organizational shifts, and build a workforce ready for transformation from AI adoption to global expansion.





can anticipate skills needs, model organizational shifts, and build a workforce ready for transformation from AI adoption to global expansion. CFOs can tie workforce plans directly to financial outcomes with up-to-date cost forecasting, scenario modeling, and investment visibility that drives board-level confidence.





can tie workforce plans directly to financial outcomes with up-to-date cost forecasting, scenario modeling, and investment visibility that drives board-level confidence. CIOs can simplify technology landscapes with planning embedded in a single, secure platform - lowering integration costs and accelerating time-to-value across the enterprise.



“Agentnoon recognized the key to unlocking successful organizational transformation: modern, intelligent workforce planning. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to build tooling that was smarter, intuitive, and faster than anything else,” said Ali Nawab, Founder and CEO of Agentnoon. “We are incredibly proud to embed our tooling within the Dayforce suite and scale – amplifying just how powerful modern, data-rich workforce planning can be for any business to thrive through new levels of productivity, effectiveness, and collaboration.”

“Agentnoon helps leaders see the consequences of their decision in real-time – in an intuitive, visual, and collaborative way. I love what Ali and team have done and see great things ahead for them in the world of AI,” said Eric Cornu, Head of Organizational Design and Change Management at Nestle.

Availability

Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning is available now.

