Nature’s Sunshine Relaunches Revolutionary Power Line to Combat Metabolic Health Crisis

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company that manufactures high quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the relaunch of its Power Line suite of products with the addition of the newly launched Power Balance supplement. The enhanced product line features four supplements designed to address the growing metabolic health challenges facing millions of people worldwide.

The Power Line leverages traditional superfood wisdom combined with modern nutritional science to deliver comprehensive metabolic support. Developed to be a complete superfood system, the relaunched Power Line includes refinements to three favorites alongside an exciting new addition: Power Balance.

Power Beets – A cardiovascular performance booster harnessing the natural power of beetroot to improve oxygen delivery, increase stamina and boost heart function.

Power Greens – A supercharged nutrient complex built around premium, nutrient-dense greens and vegetables to fill nutritional gaps, boost metabolism and alleviate stress.

Power Meal – An ancient superfood and plant protein meal replacement featuring traditional root vegetables, immune-boosting mushrooms and over 30 whole foods.

NEW Power Balance – A premeal metabolic optimizer that features a superfood fiber matrix, it’s the natural, drug-free way to curb cravings, balance blood sugar and strengthen the microbiome.

The Power Line relaunch comes at a critical time as metabolic health concerns continue to rise globally. These convenient, nutrient-rich supplements are designed to bridge the nutritional gaps in modern diets and optimize metabolic health.

“Our modern diets have drifted far from the superfood traditions that once supported strong metabolic health,” said Kevin Fuller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nature’s Sunshine. “As a result, millions face a silent decline—losing healthy balance in blood sugar, lipids, digestion, and blood pressure. The Power Line is built on superfood science to support a healthy, whole-body metabolism—so you can show up strong, energized, and fully present for your most important passions.”

The new Power Balance represents the company’s natural, superfood approach to combatting the metabolic health crisis. Offering a superfood fiber matrix featuring natural fruit fibers and phytonutrients, it works synergistically with the other Power Line products to support metabolic wellness goals.

“The Power Line is Nature’s Sunshine’s answer to the metabolic health crisis,” said Michael Saunders, Vice President of Science and Innovation at Nature’s Sunshine. “Industrialized agriculture, over-processed foods, and underconsumption of whole fruits and vegetables has negatively impacted metabolic health metrics on a global scale. By adding convenient, nutrient-rich wholefood supplements to a typical diet, the Power Line improves metabolic health without having to make drastic lifestyle changes.”

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

