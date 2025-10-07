Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Presentation

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we” or “our”) announced today that Christopher S. Forgy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Samuel D. Bush, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be presenting at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 8, 2025 at 4:00p (EDT). The presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with Michael Kupinski, Director of Research and Senior Media & Entertainment Analyst at Noble Capital Markets

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register and access this event at:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_125441/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=NOBLE_INVESTOR

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website www.sagacom.com as soon as it is available, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services, and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

This press release and the Company’s anticipated presentation contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

