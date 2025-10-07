Altus Group to Host Investor Day on November 20, 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (TSX: AIF) (“Altus” or “the Company”), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 20, 2025 in New York City. The event will begin at approximately 8:00 am ET and is expected to conclude by noon.

The Investor Day will feature presentations from Altus’ executive leadership team, providing insights into the Company’s operations, strategy, technology roadmap and growth opportunities – highlighting Altus’ evolution into a pure-play data and analytics platform and its long-term value creation in CRE.

In-person attendance will be limited to equity research analysts and institutional investors due to space constraints. The event will also be available via a live and archived video webcast on the Company’s website. To register for the in-person or virtual option of the event, please visit https://events.altusgroup.com/investor-day-2025.

Q3 2025 Results

Altus plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results.

Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-888-660-6785 (conference ID: 8366990). A live and archived webcast of the call with be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry’s top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

