FIFCO’s Shareholders Approve Sale of the Company’s Beverage, Food, and Retail Business to HEINEKEN

Amsterdam, 7 October 2025 - Today, at an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, the shareholders of Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A. (“FIFCO”) approved, by majority of votes, the sale to Heineken N.V. (“HEINEKEN”) of its beverage, food, and retail operations in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras; its beverage operations in Mexico; as well as its stakes in the beverage businesses in Nicaragua and Panama.

This approval follows FIFCO's and HEINEKEN's announcements on 22 September 2025 that the companies had signed a binding agreement for the sale of FIFCO's multi-category beverage portfolio and proximity retail business.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in H1 2026. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

