Cayman Islands Department of Tourism unveils “Welcome to vaCay,” a global brand campaign redefining what vacation should be .

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation is broken. What was once meant to be restorative has become stressful, overwhelming and demanding, leaving travelers more exhausted than when they left. Recent data* shows that four in 10 American travelers return home needing a “vacation from their vacation,” while 60% admit they sacrifice rest by trying to do it all.

That’s why today, the Cayman Islands is introducing “Welcome to vaCay”, a bold new brand platform that offers travelers the antidote to over-scheduled, exhausting vacations: no to-do lists, no alarms, no jam-packed itineraries. Rooted in the name of the destination itself, vaCay is the vacation, vacation wishes it took, found only in the Cayman Islands.

“Too often, vacations leave people more exhausted than when they arrived,” said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. “Travelers want something different, and that is exactly what the Cayman Islands delivers. “Welcome to vaCay” is our way of inviting the world to experience our three-island destination, where vacation is as it should and was always meant to be: stress-free, rejuvenating, and effortlessly luxurious.”





“Welcome to vaCay”

At its core, “Welcome to vaCay” highlights a simple contrast: while traditional trips are filled with stress and false expectations, the Cayman Islands offers what vacation should truly feel like — days that unfold naturally, luxury without pretension, world-class dining in the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, the warm hospitality of locals and culturally authentic experiences that travelers can't find anywhere else.

Brand Storytelling: The new :30 hero spot, filmed entirely in the Cayman Islands and narrated by Caymanian actress Rita Estevanovich, was led by Grey New York and the directing duo Mathery, with consultation from Caymanian partners. Serving as the anchor of the campaign, it's supported by a suite of creative assets, including :15 cutdowns, short-form social edits, and digital adaptations.

Creative Identity: The campaign introduces a new visual identity and color palette inspired by the Cayman Islands – from the tones of sand and sea to the hues of a Cayman sunset and the vibrancy of native florals. The aesthetic is intentionally fashion-inspired and modern, going beyond just sun and sand to break through the sea-of-sameness seen in most island destination campaigns.

: The campaign introduces a new visual identity and color palette inspired by the Cayman Islands – from the tones of sand and sea to the hues of a Cayman sunset and the vibrancy of native florals. The aesthetic is intentionally fashion-inspired and modern, going beyond just sun and sand to break through the sea-of-sameness seen in most island destination campaigns. Authenticity & Setting: Each scene and setting was chosen to highlight Cayman’s natural beauty, world-class accommodations, culinary excellence and unforgettable adventures on land and sea. More than 85% of the cast and crew were Caymanian, ensuring the campaign reflects the people, culture and natural beauty of the islands.





“The Cayman Islands is entering a new era, one where we set the standard for what vacation truly means,” said Hon. Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism & Trade Development. “This campaign redefines the vacation experience for travelers and reflects our commitment to prioritizing Caymanians, from the cast and crew who brought it to life to the cultural experiences that make our destination unique. It is both a showcase of our islands and a tribute to the people who make them extraordinary.”

The campaign will officially launch on Oct. 6, 2025, in the Cayman Islands, followed by an international debut on October 7. The campaign will be rolled out across all key Cayman Islands source markets between Oct. 7–20, 2025. Key campaign elements of “Welcome to vaCay” include:

A refreshed website featuring influencer itineraries in partnership with Steller and future enhancements to make trip planning seamless.

Multi-channel advertising spanning digital and streaming video, print, digital OOH, social, programmatic and OTA partner platforms introduce 'Welcome to vaCay' to the most relevant potential travelers.

A robust social rollout with cross-channel content inviting travelers to join the conversation using #welcometovacay.

Campaign extensions through in-market activations that bring the spirit of vaCay to life for travelers.





“The idea behind the video was to highlight the best of the Cayman Islands while introducing the world to the vaCay lifestyle," said Sara Worthington and Armando Flores, Executive Creative Directors at Grey. “Based on the strategy that vacation as we know it is broken, the main idea of the spot was simple: vaCay is the vacation, vacation wish it took. It opens with a dystopian recreation of vacation and quickly whisks audiences away to the world of vaCay. Because vaCay is more than just a destination, it’s a lifestyle, every decision made in crafting the campaign was more closely aligned to the world of fashion and lifestyle than travel.”

Experience vaCay

To experience the new campaign, visit www.visitcaymanislands.com and follow the Cayman Islands on Instagram ( @VisitCaymanIslands ), Facebook ( @VisitCaymanIslands ), X ( @Cayman_Islands) , and YouTube ( @CaymanTourism ). Join the conversation using #welcometovacay.

This online survey* of 2,000 US adults who've been on vacation was commissioned by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between Sept. 15-19, 2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team.

ABOUT THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located merely an hour south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of islands is a premier destination for tasteful travellers, thrill-seeking divers, adventurous epicures, honeymooners and families alike. As the Caribbean's leading luxury lifestyle destination, the Cayman Islands affords each guest with the ultimate setting to enjoy life's finest comforts. From five-star resorts and luxury villas to condos and breathtaking beachfront properties, Cayman has a myriad of options for the discerning traveller. Not to mention, the Cayman Islands is frequently heralded as the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" – with endless gastronomic experiences bound to delight the most seasoned of travellers.

