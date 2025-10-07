Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Phillip R. Gallagher to Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Phillip R. Gallagher to its Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2025.





Mr. Gallagher currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) (“Avnet”), a Fortune 500 global technology distributor and solutions provider across a number of industries, including industrials, telecommunications, aerospace and defense and automotive. As a seasoned executive and CEO of a major global company, he brings invaluable strategic and operational insight to Dycom’s board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Phil to the Dycom Board of Directors,” said Richard Sykes, Dycom’s Independent Chairman of the Board. “His industry expertise, customer focus and operational experience will bring significant insights and strategic guidance as Dycom continues to enhance its strong market position and deliver durable, long-term value for its shareholders.”

“Phil’s unique perspective and proven ability to navigate complex markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue to execute our strategy and build momentum,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise and to his contributions to our continued success.”

About Phillip R. Gallagher

Mr. Gallagher was named Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Avnet in November 2020, and previously served as its President, Electronic Components, since August 2018. He previously served as the Interim Chief Executive Officer from July 2020 until November 2020 and as the Global President, Core Distribution Business from May 2017 to August 2018. He began his career with Avnet in 1982 and held executive leadership positions in sales, marketing, and operations. Mr. Gallagher served as Global President of Technology Solutions from 2009 to 2014. He left the Company in 2014, and served as President, Americas Sales and Marketing, at TTI, a leading authorized distributor of interconnect, passive, electromechanical and discrete components, from 2016 to 2017. He rejoined the Company in May 2017. Mr. Gallagher holds a B.B.A. from Drexel University.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

