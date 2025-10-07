Triumph Steps Expands Emotional Literacy Programs to Schools Nationwide

Miami, Florida , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Steps, an emotional literacy platform trusted by professionals and communities, today announced the national rollout of Triumph Steps for Schools, a comprehensive K–12 initiative designed to foster mental wellness, resilience, and emotional regulation in educational settings.

The expansion, timed to coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, introduces a scalable framework that includes professional development for educators, classroom-ready student curriculum, and guided tools for parent engagement. Rooted in neuroscience and emotional learning science, Triumph Steps equips school communities with practical methods to help children and adults alike thrive in and out of the classroom.

“Emotional literacy is not just a student skill — it’s a schoolwide culture,” said Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of Triumph Steps. “With this program, entire learning communities gain tools to navigate challenges with resilience, compassion, and purpose.”

Triumph Steps for Schools is built on the principle that happiness and self-regulation can be taught like any academic subject. The program includes:

Plug-and-play curriculum for PreK–12 classrooms

Mindfulness-based teacher training

Home connection resources to extend emotional learning to families

“Educators are looking for research-based tools that are easy to implement and make a real impact,” added Martinez-Peñalver. “Triumph Steps meets that need — and it grows with the community.”

More details are available at https://triumphsteps.com/triumph-steps-for-schools.

About Triumph Steps



Triumph Steps® was created as a step-by-step emotional literacy program that equips students, professionals, and communities with practical tools to manage stress, build resilience, and live with clarity and purpose.

