CEA Industries (BNC) Appoints Seasoned Legal Executive Carly E. Howard as Non-Executive Director

Louisville, CO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), (“BNC” or “the Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced the appointment of Carly E. Howard, JD, LLM as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Carly Howard brings more than 20 years of legal expertise and operational leadership experience in corporate law, investment strategy, and digital asset regulation. Well-versed in board governance and support, cross-border tax strategy, and multi-jurisdictional legal operations, she is the Founder and Principal Consultant of CEH Advisory, a legal consultancy that specializes in strategic design and hands-on establishment of crypto-focused funds and tokenized projects.

Prior to founding CEH, Carly Howard served as Of Counsel with K&L Gates, working with crypto-focused investment funds, technology-focused investors, and enterprise level blockchain clients across a wide range of products including ETFs, dApps, wallets, and staking. She also held roles as Senior Vice President at CIBC (former Atlantic Trust) and Truist (former BB&T), where she brought legal and strategic leadership to the bank's executives and highest-tier wealth clients, overseeing fiduciary operations, regulatory risk, and complex trust structures across multiple markets.

Carly Howard holds a Master of Laws in Estate Planning and a Degree in Law from the University of Miami, as well as a Degree in Communications from the College of Charleston, South Carolina. Throughout her career she has been the recipient of multiple honors and accolades, and has held memberships with the Blockchain Lawyers Forum, Women in Blockchain, and NEXUS Global.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC), David Namdar, said: “We are pleased to welcome Carly to the Board of CEA Industries, where she brings a wealth of legal and banking expertise combined with deep appreciation of digital assets. Carly’s appointment is another strong milestone for BNC’s strategic governance, as we target 1% of global BNB supply by the end of 2025.”

Carly Howard added: “CEA Industries has quickly grown into one of the most innovative and respected Digital Asset Treasury companies. I’m looking forward to working with David and the rest of the board, to position the company for future growth and success - all underpinned by strong governance and oversight.”

