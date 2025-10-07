Historic Title Fight Takes Place in Miami — Driven by One Man’s Vision

Miami, Florida, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew Attalla made history in the sport of boxing. For the first time ever, a sanctioned WBC title fight approved by WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán took place inside the walls of a gym. Not an arena. Not a stadium. But a training facility rooted in grit, vision, and love for the sport of boxing.

That vision came to life on July 11, 2025.

In a historic first for the sport Argentina’s Alberto Palmetta (21-4), ranked #12 in the WBA welterweight division Head coached by Donato De Martis, faced off against Mexico’s Christian Gomez (21-6) inside Attalla’sBOXR facility winning the WBC Latino Continental Title by unanimous decision. The fight wasn’t just a spectacle. It was a breakthrough—the first sanctioned title bout in boxing history to take place inside a gym facility.

“This was never about building a gym,” said Matthew Attalla, owner and founder of BOXR. “It was about building culture. It was about community. It was about disrupting the industry and breaking barriers in a sport that’s been stuck in tradition for far too long.”



“I wanted to bring boxing back to its roots, up close, raw, real, and bring the city together in a way that had never been done before. I’m grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life.” — Matthew Attalla, Owner and Founder of BOXR

A Multi-Day Fitness Event At a World-Class Training Facility

Matthew dubbed the event “The BOXR GAMES”— a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that fused combat sports with tournament-style competition, showcasing all the disciplines offered at the facility, including running, CrossFit, MMA, Muay Thai, soccer, strength challenges, and three-point shooting. BOXR members pushed their limits, competing for custom Championship Belts, medals, prizes, and exclusive giveaways.

The gym is home to over 4,000+ members, world-class coaches, and some of the best fighters and athletes in the world.

Heroes in the Ring: Police vs. Firefighters

For the first time in Miami's history, members of the Miami Police Department and Miami Fire Department stepped into the ring to spar in front of a packed crowd. These everyday heroes delivered incredible performances, each earning a BOXR GAMES Championship Medal and city-wide bragging rights. Special thanks to Chief Manuel Morales, Major Ramos (MPD), Fire Chief Robert Hevia, and Chief of Public Affairs Steve Carroll (MFR) for their leadership and support.

Leveraging his close relationships with city leaders, Attalla ensured that the PAL (Police Athletic League) Program was a key part of the event, giving local youth access to boxing, mentorship, and a safe, empowering space to grow through sport. PAL attendees enjoyed a fun boxing workout, a complimentary lunch courtesy of the CPRF Foundation, and gear giveaways sponsored by EVERLAST.

“Giving the next generation a moment like this, where they can see the sport up close, feel the energy, and be part of something bigger, that’s what it’s all about,” said Attalla. “If we can spark something in the lives of the kids in our community, whether it’s confidence, discipline, or just belief in themselves, then we’ve already won.”

Among the many powerful moments at the BOXR GAMES was the sight of a father and his two sons participating in the event not just as athletes, but as a family.

Their presence captured the deeper spirit of the day: that boxing isn’t just a sport but a shared experience, a generational bond, and a way families grow stronger together.

Amateur Talent Takes the Stage

Future champions had their moment as top amateur boxers from across Florida competed in officially refereed sparring matches. These bouts gave young athletes a platform to shine in a professional environment.

Clash of the Unbeatens & Rising Stars

The main event boxing ring also played host to elite talents:

Ermal Hadribeaj (21-0), ranked in the top 10 worldwide in the Super Welterweight Division, engaged in a high-intensity sparring match with undefeated rising star Lucas Dos Santos (10-0), electrifying the crowd.

(21-0), ranked in the top 10 worldwide in the Super Welterweight Division, engaged in a high-intensity sparring match with undefeated rising star (10-0), electrifying the crowd. Kenzell Williams, trained by Hall of Famer Antonio Tarver, made his professional debut with a stunning first-round knockout, earning his own BOXR Championship Belt.

A Word of Gratitude

We extend our deepest gratitude to the team that made BOXR GAMES a reality.

Executive Leadership: Matthew Attalla, Jonathan Calvo, Daniel Abreu, Lorena Concepcion

Coaches, Staff & Partners: Fareed Samad, Jason Ingwaldson, Dawson Saint Jour, Milton Lacroix, Hino Ehikamenor, Shota Tchigladze, Claude Dielna, Emilio Urrutia, Emiliano, Laura Pignanelli, Jon Calderon, Ana Rodriguez, Elisa Faria, Alissa Rae, Speedy, Coach Joshua, Diego Medina, Steven Sammy, NDO Champ, Earl Wolff, Shadrach Alexander, Ronald Resemond, Saul Rivera, Domenic Enrique, and Mario Manzi.

This historic day would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors and partners: WBC Boxing, Mauricio Sulaiman, Everlast, Xfinity, Celsius, CPRF Foundation, Miami Police Department, Miami Fire Rescue, PAL Program, Bally Sports, Miami Police Lodge #20, and the Florida Athletic Commission.

