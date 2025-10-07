KOCCA Announces U-KNOCK 2025 International Content Investment Forum in Los Angeles on November 5

About the Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U-KNOCK 2025 in USA is a high-level international business forum connecting Korea’s leading creative content companies with global investors, studios, and distributors. Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the three-day program celebrates the rise of the “Next K” wave—a new era of Korean content that has become an integral part of the global entertainment economy.

The event begins with the International Content Investment Forum on November 5, followed by exclusive one-on-one business meetings on November 6 and 7 in Los Angeles. Together, these sessions are designed to strengthen collaboration between Korea’s creative industries and the international investment community.

Key Themes

The central theme of U-KNOCK 2025 is the “Next K” wave, which highlights how Korean cultural content has evolved beyond its regional identity to become a global standard. Productions such as Parasite, Squid Game, and global K-pop tours have proven that Korean storytelling now drives major international franchises and commercial success.

U-KNOCK 2025 aims to help global investors identify the next major opportunities in creative content and understand how Korean entertainment continues to influence global markets. With an increasing appetite for diverse storytelling, the event serves as a bridge for collaboration between cultural producers and financial stakeholders.

Why It Matters Now

The worldwide success of Korean music, film, and television has created an unprecedented demand for partnerships in creative IP development, financing, and distribution. U-KNOCK 2025 takes place at a pivotal moment when investors are seeking long-term growth within the expanding global entertainment sector. This forum offers a direct look into how Korean innovation continues to shape both cultural and economic trends on the international stage.

Featured Participants

The forum will include presentations and discussions with influential figures in entertainment and media. Among them are Pinkfong, creator of the global hit Baby Shark; CJ ENM, a leader in Korean film and television production; Mofac Studios, the company behind King of Kings, the highest-grossing Korean film in the U.S.; and acclaimed writer Hue Park, whose musical Maybe Happy Endings has earned six Tony Awards. These speakers and companies represent the strength and global appeal of Korea’s creative industries.

Media Invitation

U-KNOCK 2025 welcomes leading business, finance, and investment publications to cover the International Content Investment Forum on November 5 or to arrange interviews with featured speakers. Media attendees will have access to exclusive market insights, interviews, and networking sessions. Journalists are also encouraged to share pre-event coverage to raise awareness among industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs interested in participating.

To request credentials, schedule interviews, or receive embargoed speaker materials, media representatives may contact the event secretariat below.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Location: Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Ballroom, Loews Hollywood Hotel

Time: 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM (includes networking session)

Media Contact:

Yuna Ko, Project Manager

U-KNOCK 2025 in USA Secretariat

Email: yuna@miceleech.com

Phone: +82-10-9577-0495

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414b18cd-51ad-43a7-9271-444dfe612b16