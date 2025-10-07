Early Warning News Release Disposition of Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. Common Shares by Angelo, Gordon & CO., L.P.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“TPG Angelo Gordon”) announces today that, AG Credit Solutions Master Fund II A, L.P. and AG International Investment Opportunities Platform ICAV (the “Selling Shareholders”), each an affiliate of TPG Angelo Gordon, sold an aggregate of 19,000,000 common shares (“Secure Shares”) of Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (“Secure”) on October 7, 2025 by means of a block-trade through the facilities of the TSX. The Selling Shareholders received $19.81 per Secure Share for aggregate cash consideration of $376,390,000 (the “Transaction”).

Immediately before the Transaction, TPG Angelo Gordon, for and on behalf of the Selling Shareholders and certain other investment funds managed by and/or affiliated with TPG Angelo Gordon (collectively with the Selling Shareholders, the “AG Funds”), had control or direction over 38,480,364 Secure Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 17.50% of the issued and outstanding Secure Shares.

Immediately after the Transaction, TPG Angelo Gordon, for and on behalf of the AG Funds, had control or direction over 19,480,364 Secure Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 8.86% of the issued and outstanding Secure Shares. TPG Angelo Gordon, for and on behalf of the AG Funds, ceased to have control or direction over the Secure Shares disposed pursuant to the Transaction.

The Selling Shareholders disposed of the Secure Shares in the ordinary course of their business operations. TPG Angelo Gordon, together with its joint actors, has control or direction over, and the AG Funds have beneficial ownership of, the Secure Shares in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of the Issuer. TPG Angelo Gordon, for and on behalf of the AG Funds, may, depending on market and other conditions, or as further circumstances may dictate, subject to certain restrictions described in the early warning report (“EWR”) to be filed by TPG Angelo Gordon in connection with this news release, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Secure Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, options, other convertible securities or otherwise. Except as described herein, TPG Angelo Gordon currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in, the matters listed in Item 5 of the EWR. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, TPG Angelo Gordon may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

The EWR will be filed by TPG Angelo Gordon under applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available under Secure’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the EWR may also be obtained by contacting the media contact set out below. Secure’s head office is located at 2300, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1N2.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

245 Park Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10167

USA

Media Contact

Telephone: (415) 743-1550, Email: media@tpg.com