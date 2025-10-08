Korea Creative Content Agency Announces U-KNOCK 2025 in Los Angeles





Image by KOCCA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, announces the upcoming U-KNOCK 2025 in USA, a three-day business and investment forum designed to connect Korea’s leading creative companies with global investors, distributors, and studios. The event will take place at the Hollywood Ballroom, Loews Hollywood Hotel, in Los Angeles from November 5–7, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the continued globalization of Korean cultural content.

Showcasing the “Next K” Wave

The central theme of U-KNOCK 2025 is the “Next K” wave , reflecting the transformation of Korean content from a regional success into a mainstream global phenomenon. Once labeled “K-content,” Korean storytelling now drives some of the world’s most recognized entertainment—from Parasite and Squid Game to sold-out K-pop tours and international film collaborations.

The forum will explore how this momentum has created new opportunities for global investment and cross-border partnerships, positioning Korean creators as vital contributors to the worldwide entertainment economy.

Program and Structure

The event opens on November 5 with the International Content Investment Forum, followed by two days of exclusive one-on-one business meetings on November 6–7. The forum will convene investors, studios, and content producers for presentations and discussions centered on financing, distribution, and market expansion in entertainment and media.

Confirmed participants include Pinkfong Company, the creators of Baby Shark; CJ ENM, a global leader in Korean entertainment; Mofac Studios, producer of King of Kings—the highest-grossing Korean film in U.S. box-office history—and Hue Park, acclaimed writer of the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Endings. Their participation underscores the depth and maturity of Korea’s creative economy and its growing influence across international markets.

Economic and Industry Significance

U-KNOCK 2025 serves as a strategic platform for global investors seeking entry into Korea’s high-growth creative industries, estimated to generate billions in annual exports. By facilitating investment in film, animation, music, and digital content, the forum aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Korean producers and the U.S. entertainment sector.

Discussions will highlight the role of intellectual-property development, co-production financing, and market scalability in sustaining the Korean content industry’s international success.

Media Access and Participation

Accredited media representatives are invited to attend the International Content Investment Forum on November 5, with access to keynote sessions, market briefings, and networking events. Registered press will have opportunities to interview speakers, attend private roundtables, and receive embargoed materials for in-depth coverage.

Event venue details will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday – Friday, November 5–7, 2025

Location: Hollywood Ballroom, Loews Hollywood Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Schedule: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (includes networking session)

Media Contact:

Yuna Ko, Project Manager

KOCCA

+82-10-9577-0495

yuna@miceleech.com

https://www.uknockglobal.com/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d4e664d-c716-490d-bda3-0cfc4b445c05