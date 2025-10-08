Kindercare Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. - KLC

NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 13, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC), if they purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of KinderCare as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-klc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

KinderCare and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Documents”), violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (ii) the Company did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (iii) as a result, the Company was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.

The case is Gollapalli v. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc., No. 25-cv-01424.

