Chichester West Sussex, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Woya Digital Strengthens Board with Unusual Group and Expands Global HQ to Malta

Woya Digital, the outcomes-focused SEO and digital PR agency, has announced a major milestone in its growth journey as it welcomes Unusual Group to its board and establishes a new global headquarters in Malta.

About Woya Digital

A New Chapter in Global Growth

By welcoming Unusual Group to its board, Woya strengthens its governance and gains access to fresh expertise and a global perspective to support international expansion. This partnership provides a stronger foundation for growth and reinforces the agency’s position as a trusted partner for ambitious businesses worldwide.

In addition, Woya has established a new global headquarters in Malta, positioning the agency at the crossroads of the UK and EU markets. This strategic move places Woya closer to clients across Europe while creating a stronger base for global operations.

Unusual Group CEO, Luke Tobin, comments, “We’re delighted to join Woya Digital’s board at such an exciting stage in their journey. Woya’s focus on measurable outcomes and their expertise in SEO and digital PR align perfectly with our vision for supporting ambitious, high-growth businesses. Establishing a new headquarters in Malta signals real intent for international expansion, and we’re proud to be part of building those strong foundations for the future.”

Client Impact

For Woya’s clients, these changes represent progress, not change. Day-to-day operations, service delivery, and pricing remain the same. Clients will continue working with the same trusted team, backed by the added strength of new board expertise and an expanded international presence.

“Our mission remains unchanged: to deliver measurable outcomes and digital dominance for our clients,” said Steve O’Brien, CEO and Director of SEO at Woya Digital. “With Unusual Group joining our board and Malta as our new HQ, we’re even better placed to serve clients in finance, healthcare, and specialist sectors globally.”

Building for the Future

Behind the scenes, these developments reflect Woya’s commitment to building stronger foundations for long-term growth. By combining strengthened leadership with a global base of operations, the agency is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of clients in an AI-driven search landscape.

About Woya Digital

Originally founded in 2017, Woya Digital is a global SEO and Digital PR agency with an international team. The agency specialises in delivering outcomes-driven strategies for clients in finance, healthcare and specialist sectors. Combining expertise in SEO, PPC, Digital PR, and AI-optimised solutions, Woya Digital helps organisations achieve digital dominance through transparency, innovation, and performance. Headquartered in Malta, Woya Digital is strategically positioned to support clients across the UK, Europe and beyond.



Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital

02038 353637