Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Adopts Magnite Access to Streamline Access to Premium Inventory and Audience Data

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 22 of India’s leading news media publishers, today announced that several DNPA members have adopted Magnite Access. DNPA publishers will leverage Magnite’s self-service tool for discovering and activating first- and third-party audience segments to streamline access to premium inventory and audience data.

With Magnite Access, DNPA’s member publishers are empowered to implement a shared data infrastructure that allows them to create and deploy high-value audience segments across their premium inventory. This unified ecosystem supports private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, which can help deliver enhanced value to both publishers and advertisers. It also unlocks the ability to create cross-publisher audience packages, such as curated segments of travel enthusiasts, delivering added value.

“This tie-up represents a forward-looking approach to solving long-standing industry challenges, and underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration,” said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA. “Working with Magnite allows us to harness advanced technology to deliver better value to advertisers while maintaining more control over our audiences and premium inventory”.

“Magnite is proud to power this first-of-its-kind collaboration,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. “By enabling DNPA publishers to unify and activate their audiences through our technology, we’re helping to elevate the value of independent journalism and provide scalable and sustainable solutions to benefit both the buy and sell sides.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, vibrant Mumbai and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About DNPA

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a collective of India’s leading digital news media organisations committed to promoting high standards of journalism, safeguarding the interests of publishers, and driving digital innovation. Representing trusted news brands with deep editorial legacy and mass digital reach, DNPA works to shape policy, foster best practices, and build sustainable business models for the future of digital journalism.

