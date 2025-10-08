WaterConnect’s first development agreement targets water infrastructure in Kenya.

Kansas City, MO / Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterConnect, the project development company founded by Water.org, has signed its first project development agreement with consortium partners Haskoning, RebelGroup, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and Africa Water Infrastructure Development Ltd. (AWID) (the water platform owned by British International Investment and Metito), to advance the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Domestic Bulk Water Supply and Wastewater Project in Kenya.

“This is a defining moment for WaterConnect. Signing our first development agreement positions us as an active project developer,” said John Moyer, President of WaterConnect. “And it signals what’s possible for the water sector more broadly: mobilizing resources at scale through public-private collaboration to develop essential water and sanitation infrastructure.”

The agreement marks a significant milestone for WaterConnect, signaling its entry into advancing investment-ready projects. In low- and middle-income countries, one of the greatest barriers to scaling water and sanitation investment is the shortage of bankable projects. WaterConnect was created to address this gap – bringing together early-stage financing and technical expertise to turn promising concepts into viable, investment-ready opportunities. By partnering with leading infrastructure developers, WaterConnect is building a pipeline of water and sanitation projects that can attract the capital needed to enable access to safe water and sanitation for all.

The Naivasha project, structured as a public-private partnership (PPP), is poised to significantly improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Kenya. Designed to serve both domestic users as well as industries located within the Naivasha SEZ, the scheme will deliver essential bulk water supply and wastewater treatment services under a 30-year agreement with the municipal utility.

The project will include the design, financing, construction, and operations of potable water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Once operational, the project is expected to benefit more than 270,000 people with improved water and sanitation services by supporting the transition of households from water kiosks to household connections, bolstering drinking water quality, enhancing services for industries in the SEZ, and improving surface water quality via wastewater treatment and reuse in one of Kenya’s fastest-growing regions.

With an estimated capital expenditure of €93 million, the privately initiated proposal by Haskoning and RebelGroup was approved by the Kenyan PPP Directorate in May 2025. With the addition of WaterConnect, PIDG, and AWID under the development agreement, the co-developers intend to jointly advance the project through the Kenyan PPP development process, including environmental and social impact assessments, feasibility studies, technical design, and financial structuring, drawing on their combined resources and expertise. The project will incorporate efficiency and sustainability, ensuring reliable and affordable services for decades to come. The project is expected to strengthen Kenya’s water security while also meeting the country’s urban development objectives and supporting industrial growth.

This first agreement underscores WaterConnect’s potential as a catalyst for developing the next generation of water and sanitation infrastructure. WaterConnect develops projects across the water value chain – from bulk water, to distribution, to wastewater treatment and reuse – working with utilities, infrastructure developers, engineering firms, and equipment suppliers in low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Building on its roots with global nonprofit Water.org, WaterConnect aims to be the partner of choice for developing bankable projects that can address the water infrastructure investment gap and support safe water and sanitation for all.

About WaterConnect:

WaterConnect is a project development company dedicated to creating opportunities for construction-stage investment in resilient water and sanitation infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries. WaterConnect brings early-stage financing and technical expertise to complement local partners, develop new infrastructure, and deploy technology that will impact water access, quality, and scarcity, and in turn build resilience for people, cities, and watersheds.

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of global non-profit Water.org, WaterConnect is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation.

For more information, visit https://waterconnectglobal.com/.