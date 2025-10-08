TGS Q3 2025 Operational Update

OSLO, Norway (8 October 2025) – TGS ASA (“TGS”), a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, routinely publishes a quarterly operational update six working days after quarter-end.

The table below shows TGS’ normalized Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) crew count¹:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Normalized crew count Contract1 1.8 3.8 Normalized crew count Multi-client1 1.0 0.0

1) The table shows the average number of crews in operation when assuming a normalized crew size.



The table below shows TGS’ allocation of active seismic streamer 3D vessel capacity2:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Contract 45% 20% Multi-client 28% 57% Steaming 10% 6% Yard 8% 2% Stacked/Standby 9% 15% Number of vessels 6 6

2) The statistics include only active seismic 3D streamer vessels (capacity working on New Energy Solutions projects are excluded).

Based on preliminary financial review TGS expects multi-client investment to be approximately USD 86 million in Q3 2025, compared to USD 129.4 million in Q3 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS commented: “Asset utilization in Q3 exceeded expectations, with a normalized OBN crew count of 2.8 and streamer vessel utilization at 73%, compared to our previous indications of approximately 2.5 and 65%, respectively. The stronger performance was mainly driven by optimized vessel scheduling as well as securing more streamer and OBN work than expected.”

TGS will release its Q3 2025 results at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 23 October 2025. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST, webcasted live.

The webcast can be followed live via this link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20251023_4/

For more information, visit TGS.com

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Business Intelligence

Tel.: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: investor@tgs.com





