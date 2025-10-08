Portzamparc – BNP Paribas Group Initiates Coverage of ONWARD Medical with a Buy Rating and Target Price of EUR 10.20

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD – US ADR: ONWRY), the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces that BNP Paribas’ broker Portzamparc has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a Target Price of EUR 10.20.

Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD Medical, commented: “Portzamparc – BNP Paribas Group’s initiation of coverage underscores the significance of 2025 as a transformational year for ONWARD. With the ARC-EX® System now cleared for commercial use in the U.S. and Europe, we have successfully transitioned to a commercial-stage company focused on delivering breakthrough therapies for spinal cord injury. We are also preparing to initiate a global pivotal study with our implantable ARC-IM® platform, while advancing our leadership in the field of BCI-enabled mobility.”

Published on October 7, 2025, the initiation report expands ONWARD’s equity research coverage to five leading banks. Each maintains a Buy rating and target price at a substantial premium to current trading levels, reflecting broad analyst confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Further information is available on the ONWARD Investors Relations website.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries and other movement disabilities. Building on decades of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company developed ARC Therapy. It has subsequently been awarded 10 Breakthrough Device designations from the FDA. The Company’s ARC-EX® System is cleared for commercial sale in the US and Europe. The Company is also developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM®, designed to address several unmet needs, including blood pressure instability after spinal cord injury. It can also be paired with a brain-computer interface (BCI) and artificial intelligence (AI) to restore thought-driven movement.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY). For more information, please visit ONWD.com.

To stay informed about ONWARD’s research studies, technologies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform.

Forward-Looking Statements

ARC-EX Indication for Use (EU): The ARC-EX System is intended to deliver programmed, transcutaneous electrical spinal cord stimulation in conjunction with functional task practice in the clinic and with take-home exercises in the home to improve hand sensation and strength in individuals between 18 and 75 years old that present with a chronic (>1 year post-injury), non-progressive neurological deficit resulting from an incomplete spinal cord injury (C2-C8 inclusive).

Other Investigational Products: All other ONWARD Medical devices and therapies including ARC-IM and ARC-BCI are investigational and not available for commercial use.