Cregis at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking the Next Frontier of Adoption

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 , Cregis , officially announced its strategic focus on delivering secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure solutions tailored to enterprises and institutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement underscores Cregis’s commitment to enabling the adoption of digital assets by presenting infrastructure technologies designed to meet institutional standards. These solutions are aimed at supporting the next phase of blockchain-based financial systems, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and operational scalability.

By aligning its platform with the evolving needs of enterprise clients, Cregis seeks to play a foundational role in shaping the region’s digital asset ecosystem.



Crypto Payments and Digital Assets Take Center Stage in Asia

Asia has become one of the most dynamic hubs for the global crypto industry, fueled by progressive regulatory frameworks in markets like Singapore, and by the sheer scale of user adoption in regions such as Southeast Asia. The region is not only driving innovation in trading, payments, and custody but also setting benchmarks for compliance and institutional adoption. Going forward, Asia is expected to play an important role in the progression of digital assets, with crypto payments, tokenized assets, and blockchain infrastructure anticipated to become more integrated into mainstream financial systems, influencing cross-border capital flows and business operations in the digital economy.

Shaping Web3's Next Chapter Together

Aligned with TOKEN2049’s vision to shape the future of crypto, Cregis partnered with KuCoin to host the “Institutional Web3 Forum: Secure. Efficient. Compliant.” , uniting industry leaders to discuss how secure, compliant infrastructure drives institutional adoption. Cregis showcased its MPC-powered enterprise solutions, while KuCoin emphasized compliance as the foundation for sustainable growth. Building on this momentum, Cregis also teamed up with Sumsub for the “Web3 Finance: Powering the Future of Trust” summit in Singapore, where experts from banking, payments, and crypto explored how security, compliance, and digital asset infrastructure converge to meet enterprise demand, highlighting Cregis’s scalable MPC wallet and payment solutions alongside Sumsub’s expertise in identity verification.

Jason, Cregis's Chief Operation Officer, shared: 'With growing institutional demand for digital assets, secure and compliant infrastructure has become key to Web3 mass adoption.'

Across both forums, panel discussions underscored clear industry priorities: growing stablecoin adoption, compliance as a competitive advantage, and crypto payments reshaping commerce. A strong consensus emerged—mass adoption requires an infrastructure-first approach, proactive compliance, and ecosystem collaboration. Together, Cregis and its partners reaffirmed their role in building the secure, compliant digital foundations needed for Web3’s institutional future.

MPC Innovation Driving Safer Digital Asset Management

Web3 finance is growing fast, but security and compliance remain the biggest challenges. MPC (Multi-Party Computation) helps solve this by splitting private keys into multiple parts, so no single point of failure exists. This makes managing digital assets safer, more reliable, and easier to scale. Jason explained that MPC technology enhances asset security by splitting private keys into multiple parts, reducing the risk of compromise.

Cregis leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to secure private keys while maintaining self-custody. By distributing key components across multiple parties, the approach mitigates the risk of a single point of failure, enhancing overall security.

With eight years of proven operational stability, Cregis delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure built on its MPC wallet system and flexible API stack. This foundation helps businesses overcome growing pains by ensuring secure asset control, automating key operations, and enabling fast onboarding for new payment channels. What truly sets Cregis apart is adaptability: enterprises get exactly the level of service they need, whether it’s a full ecosystem, core infrastructure, or select modules, without the burden of unnecessary features.

From Infrastructure to Impact: The Next Chapter Awaits

Cregis envisions a future where crypto plays a defining role in the global financial system. Enterprises that build a robust blockchain infrastructure will set the pace in this transformation, leading to the next wave of innovation.

At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025, Cregis is showcasing its enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure with a focus on direct-download accessibility, making it easier for businesses to adopt blockchain capabilities and scale with confidence.

This marks only the beginning of Cregis’s journey as a frontrunner in blockchain adoption. The company remains committed to advancing its orchestration capabilities, empowering enterprises to unlock the next generation of secure, compliant, and global digital finance.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

Contact

Cregis Marketing

Cregis

marketing@cregis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035cb90d-2005-4e83-9fda-9b1b1b7844ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e96f0ae-bc77-4590-98e4-db8e307caf6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffab2da-dbf6-4ced-82ba-9f4a9ace28c8