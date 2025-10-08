Juniper Research Unveils 2025’s Fintech & Payments Awards Winners

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is excited to announce the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025.

Now in their 10th year, these awards celebrate the standout players transforming digital payments, banking, and fraud prevention; drawing on Juniper Research’s two decades of expertise advising the industry’s leading innovators.

The winners are:

Fintech Leadership

Fintech & Payments Startup of the Year

DailyPay (Platinum)



Fintech Leader of the Year

Chrissy Wagner – Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market at FIS (Platinum)



Banking Innovation

Banking Innovation of the Year

Huawei Mobile Finance Solution (Platinum)



Banking-as-a-Service Innovation

Edenred Payment Solutions: BaaS Support for Tide (Platinum)

Grasshopper BaaS Platform (Gold)

Open Banking Innovation

Prometeo Borderless Banking (Platinum)

LoanTube (Gold)

AI in Banking Innovation

Amdocs Agentic AI Platform (Platinum)

G+D Convego Card Designer (Gold)

Fraud & Security Innovation

AML Innovation

Tookitaki FinCense (Platinum)

Fourthline AML Solutions (Gold)

KYC Innovation

Trulioo Global Identity Platform (Platinum)

LexisNexis Due Diligence Product Suite (Gold)

Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year

Mitek Systems Digital Fraud Defender (Platinum)



AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation

LexisNexis Emailage Adaptive (Platinum)

Fi911 DisputeLab (Gold)

Banking Fraud Prevention

G+D Netcetera BIN Attack Score (Platinum)

Experian First-Party Fraud Scores (Gold)

Identity Verification Innovation

Mitek Systems Digital Fraud Defender (Platinum)

Trulioo Global Identity Platform (Gold)

eCommerce Fraud Prevention

Nethone, a Mangopay Solution (Platinum)

Riskified: AI-led Fraud Prevention & Risk Intelligence Platform (Gold)

Best Network Tokenisation Solution

VGS Card Management Platform (Platinum)

Thales eCommerce Token Platform (Gold)

Payment Innovation

Best B2B Payment Platform

Thunes Business Payments (Platinum)

FIS Automated Finance (Gold)

Payment Innovation of the Year

Alipay Tap! (Platinum)



Best Cross-border Payments Platform

Thunes Direct Global Network (Platinum)

M-DAQ Global ASEAN Payments Hub (Gold)

Best A2A Payments Platform

Token.io A2A Payment Infrastructure (Platinum)

Brite Payments: Brite Instant Payments & Instant Payouts (Gold)

Best Modern Card Issuing Platform

Thales D1 (Platinum)

G+D Convego Instant Issuance (Gold)

Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year

Worldpay (Platinum)



Best Mobile Money Offering

Easypaisa (Platinum)

M-PESA Ziidi Mobile Money Fund, Empowered by Huawei (Gold)

Best Digital Wallet Platform

Comviva mobiquity Pay (Platinum)

MobiFin (Gold)

Soft POS Innovation

Stone TapTon (Platinum)

Soft Space Fasstap (Gold)

Sustainability in Payment Cards

Thales PVC-Free Payment Card (Platinum)



Virtual Card Innovation

payabl. Virtual Business Cards (Platinum)

HSBC Virtual Card Solution (Gold)

Digital Currency Innovation

FV Bank Stablecoin Direct Deposit & Payments (Platinum)

Athena Bitcoin Network & App (Gold)

FV Bank Secures Platinum Award for Digital Currency Innovation

"We greatly appreciate this recognition from Juniper Research as Platinum Winner in the Digital Currency Innovation category. Our goal at FV Bank has always been to build banking services that reflect how the financial system is evolving, where traditional accounts and payments work seamlessly alongside digital asset custody and settlement. This award affirms that the approach of combining both under one regulated platform is resonating with the industry." - Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank

Mitek Triumphs with Double Fraud & Security and Identity Verification Innovation Wins

“AI-generated deepfakes and injection attacks are eroding trust in digital identity,” said Adam Bacia, VP of Product Marketing at Mitek. “Our commitment is simple: help businesses protect real customers with multi-layered defences built for this new era of fraud. These awards from Juniper Research reinforce the urgency of our mission and the importance of the multi-layered approach we’ve taken to fighting this kind of sophisticated fraud. We’re delighted to take home these top honours in recognition of our innovation and leadership.”

Thunes Celebrates Dual Platinum Awards for B2B and Cross-border Payments

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, said: “Announcing these two Platinum Awards is a proud moment for Thunes. They demonstrate the strength of both our Network and our solutions, and our commitment to reshaping the way money moves globally. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our incredible team and the trust of our Members around the world. We thank them for their support and partnership as we continue to deliver faster, more transparent and more efficient ways to pay and be paid. This recognition from Juniper Research validates the impact we are making on payments worldwide.”

About the Future Digital Awards

Judged by Juniper Research’s expert analysts, the Future Digital Awards recognise the companies and individuals driving innovation and success across fintech, telecoms, and smart cities. Visit the website to explore past winners and register for upcoming awards; including the Telco Innovation Awards 2026, which close on 24th October 2025.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

