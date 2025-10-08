Apivia Courtage Brings Agentic AI to its Contact Centers With SoundHound’s Amelia 7 Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, and Apivia Courtage, part of AEMA Group, one of the world’s largest mutual and cooperative insurers, today announced that they are innovating together to bring agentic AI to Apivia Courtage’s contact centers via SoundHound’s Amelia 7 AI agent platform.

Apivia Courtage will be deploying Amelia 7, one of the first truly agentic AI platforms on the market, as a key part of the company’s digital transformation strategy. The move builds on a successful relationship between the two companies, which already saw SoundHound’s Amelia platform drive a 20% productivity increase at the insurer’s contact center.

Since 2023, the partnership between the two companies has sought to introduce advanced AI agents to support Apivia Courtage’s existing team and deliver innovation that improves customer service. So far, SoundHound’s AI Agents have handled thousands of calls on topics related to medical expense reimbursement ​​and information on insurance guarantee levels. As a result, the company has been able to focus its human teams on bringing more value and time to their relationships with brokers and clients.

Now Amelia 7’s advanced agentic capabilities will enable Apivia Courtage to handle inbound customer queries with fleets of AI agents that can reason, act, and perform complex tasks based on multiple intents. This will allow customers to seamlessly “self-serve” without the need to escalate to a human agent.

Key features of Amelia 7 for Apivia Courtage include:

Verifying the identity of customers using a one-time password as part of a humanlike interaction

Answering contract related questions

Updating personal information, such as a postal address or phone number

Calculating the financial impact of updates to an insurance contract

Sending a quote to the customer or schedule a meeting with a human advisor

Apivia Courtage is pioneering the use of this technology in the insurance industry, and will be showing the pilot demo to delegates at Reavie in Cannes, France this year , between October 8-10. The company undertook a thorough evaluation of SoundHound’s agentic AI – which is powered by large language models – using strict benchmarks to ensure it was robust and concluded that it was ready to be customer facing.

"Thanks to Amelia 7 Agentic AI, we are deploying a multi-service platform to ensure our clients have seamless and innovative experiences,” said Emmanuelle Nguyen, CEO of Apivia Courtage. “At the same time, we are empowering our teams to focus on their expertise and create added value."

Thanks to the platform’s Agentic+ framework, businesses in the insurance industry and beyond can leverage the reasoning and planning skills of LLMs in combination with more traditional deterministic flows, and human escalation as required. Amelia’s AI agents also operate across channels (e.g. chat, text, voice, etc), and utilize SoundHound’s advanced speech recognition – which has low latency, exceptional natural language understanding, and includes enterprise tuning for optimal responses. This allows customers to speak naturally and be understood.

“This deployment of Amelia 7 will put Apivia Courtage at the leading edge of AI for customer service,” said Gérald Audenis, Head of Operations, Europe at SoundHound AI. “The insurance industry as a whole really stands to benefit from this wave of innovation and platforms like Amelia 7 that drive value for businesses while delivering a faster, more efficient service to their customers.”

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

