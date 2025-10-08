Anycom Unleashes the DB1 Electric Dirt Bike, A Lightweight All-Terrain New Breed





HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anycom, the innovative brand crafting electric dirt bikes for the off-road riding enthusiasts, announced the official launch of its highly anticipated model, the Anycom DB1. Designed to achieve both professional-grade mountain off-roading and urban cool riding, the DB1 delivers an unmatched combination of playability, agility, and durability. This launch marks a significant milestone in Anycom's mission to empower riders to STAGE ANYWHERE, transforming both urban landscapes and uncharted trails into personalized platforms for freedom, precision, and adrenaline. The DB1 is engineered for a new generation of riders who demand no compromise.

From Urban Cruising to Mountain Off-Roading, DB1 Fits All Scenarios

Urban Cool Riders: Craving head-turning style while zipping through the city? The DB1’s sleek design and lightweight frame make it a standout on every street—whether cruising down bustling avenues or cutting through quiet side lanes. No more compromising on flair for urban mobility.

Off-Road Enthusiasts: Eager to take on mountain trails but concerned about insufficient power? From suburban gravel roads to steep wooded slopes, the DB1’s professional configuration lets the rider unleash adrenaline, turning every terrain into the exclusive stage.

Precision Engineering for Unparalleled Control

The core of the Anycom DB1's outstanding performance lies in its professional-grade off-road bike structure. The achievement of a perfect 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution is a critical design breakthrough that ensures the vehicle achieves optimal balance and stability. This precise weight distribution not only enables sharper cornering and stronger traction on loose surfaces but also enhances handling intuitiveness — even on complex sections of off-road trails, it allows riders to feel fully confident. The lightweight yet extremely durable frame structure further enhances the overall agility of the vehicle, enabling rapid response to the rider's control commands.





Power That Conquers Any Terrain

At the heart of the DB1 lies a high-torque, mid-drive motor specifically tuned for off-road performance. Unlike hub-driven motors, the mid-drive configuration leverages the bike's gears, resulting in superior torque delivery for climbing steep inclines and powering through rugged terrain. Riders will experience immediate acceleration from a standstill and consistent power output on long, challenging ascents. This system ensures that the DB1 is not merely a bicycle but a powerful tool for adventure, capable of tackling obstacles that would stop lesser vehicles.





Adaptable Suspension for a Smooth Ride

Recognizing that the perfect ride requires comfort and control, Anycom has equipped the DB1 with a sophisticated full suspension system. The front fork and adjustable rear shock work in harmony to absorb impacts from roots, rocks, and bumps. The ability to fine-tune the rear suspension allows riders to customize the bike's feel based on their weight, riding style, and the specific terrain—whether dialing it in for a smooth, fast-flowing trail or a harsh, technical descent. This attention to detail ensures that the bike remains composed and stable, reducing rider fatigue and increasing enjoyment on extended journeys.

Comfort on the Go, Conquer Off-Road with Ease

True freedom in off-roading is defined by control and comfort. The bike features an extended, thickly padded seat designed with high-density foam to absorb shocks and vibrations from rugged terrain, transforming long, challenging rides into enduring adventures. Coupled with the sports bottle holder which has a stable structure, it allows for easy, on-the-go hydration without breaking your rhythm. This focus on rider-centric details ensures you can push your limits further and explore more distant paths, all while enjoying superior comfort and unparalleled convenience on every journey.





Dual-Mode Versatility: Ride Your Way

A standout feature of the Anycom DB1 is its dual-mode functionality. It effortlessly switches between a bicycle pedal-assist mode, perfect for complying with local bicycle regulations, enjoying a physical workout, or conserving battery on longer trips, and a pure electric motorcycle mode for full, throttle-controlled power when the trail calls for unadulterated excitement. This versatility makes the DB1 a true all-rounder, capable of serving as a practical daily commuter and a weekend thrill machine.

"The launch of the DB1 is a statement of intent for Anycom. We were born not in boardrooms, but out on the trails," said a spokesperson for Anycom. "This bike is built for riders who love both cruising in the city with a cool vibe and tackling off-road trails. Every component, from the weight distribution to the adjustable suspension, was meticulously selected to inspire confidence and unlock creativity on any terrain."

About Anycom

Born on the trails, ANYCOM redefines electric dirt bikes by merging off-road power with urban practicality. It’s a lifestyle built for modern freedom. Our founders, riders and builders, envisioned a cleaner, faster future—without compromise. That’s why we promise: STAGE ANYWHERE. The wild doesn’t wait for permission. From urban alleys to alpine ridges, our bikes perform where others hesitate, turning every terrain into your stage.

Take Action Now

Anycom DB1 Launch Date: October 1st

Promo code: C200 ($200 discount valid for one month)

Watch Anycom DB1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe9uaGBDkRU

For more information: https://www.anycombike.com

