Ignitis Group submits bid for 700 MW Lithuanian offshore wind tender with the State support

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces the decision to participate in the Lithuanian offshore wind tender with the State support for the rights to develop at least 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea. The Group participated in the tender through UAB “Ignitis renewables projektai 5”, whose sole shareholder is UAB “Ignitis renewables”.

Under the tender regulations, the potential developer can submit either the development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference in the range between 75.45 EUR/MWh and 125.74 EUR/MWh, which is partially indexed until obtaining generation permit, but not longer than 8 years from obtaining development and operation permit. The tender was relaunched on 9 June 2025 and continued by 7 October 2025. The winner is expected to be announced by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process, on its website (link) by the end of 2025.

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities 4 times from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. Current Group’s installed Green Capacities amount to 2.1 GW. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

The Group will only make a separate material announcement on the progress of the tender in the event of success. If successful, the Group will continue the partner selection process for the project.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.



For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt