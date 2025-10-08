Gibraltar Boxing Brothers Sign Historic Partnership with Marketing Agency Eshkol

The Montegriffo brothers , Kriss and Evan, have signed a new partnership with digital marketing agency Eshkol to promote NeptunePlay and GeckoPlay

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibraltar boxing stars Kriss and Evan Montegriffo have joined forces with digital marketing agency Eshkol to promote online gaming operators, NeptunePlay and GeckoPlay , in a landmark partnership agreement. The collaboration marks the first major sponsorship deal for the undefeated boxing duo since their professional debuts earlier this year.

Kriss Montegriffo made his professional debut on 29 March 2025 in Gibraltar, defeating András Csomor by TKO in the 3rd round. His BoxRec statistics confirm a 100% win rate with a perfect 1-0 record, including one knockout victory in his professional career thus far.

Evan Montegriffo also boasts a flawless professional record following his debut on the same night as his brother. The younger Montegriffo secured a unanimous decision victory over Pal Olah after going the full distance in his first professional bout. Boxing databases Tapology and BoxRec both list his professional record as 1-0-0.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for the brothers, who have already established themselves as prominent figures in Gibraltar's sporting community. Their simultaneous debut night has been described as a "triumphal entry" into professional boxing for Gibraltar's homegrown talent.

The brothers' professional careers benefit from the guidance of former World Champion Sunny Edwards, who recently signed on as their manager. This high-profile management arrangement has helped position the Montegriffos for success in the professional boxing arena and attracted interest from commercial partners.

Top 5 Key Facts About the Montegriffo Brothers Partnership

Rank Finding Details 1 Ages Kriss (30), Evan (26) 2 Division Kriss (heavy), Evan (Super Middle) 3 Professional Debut Success Both brothers won their professional debuts on March 29, 2025 4 Perfect Professional Records Both maintain 100% win rates in their professional careers 5 World-Class Management Managed by former World Champion Sunny Edwards

In addition to their professional achievements, the Montegriffo brothers are deeply involved in Gibraltar's boxing community and their personal journeys have shaped their careers outside the ring. Both brothers view boxing as a transformative force in their lives, describing it as "a lifeline, a way to overcome personal battles and find direction." This perspective informs their approach to both professional competition and community engagement.

In their roles as coaches and mentors, the Montegriffos emphasize values like discipline, respect, and heart. Their gym serves as more than just a training facility—it provides a safe space for young people to build confidence and channel their energy in positive ways.

Before turning professional, both Kriss and Evan were active in the amateur boxing circuit in Gibraltar and nearby Spain. In events like the San Roque tournament, both brothers secured victories "inside the distance," demonstrating their talents early in their careers.

The brothers have featured in media beyond match results, including profiles in GIBFIBRE's "The Determined II: The Coaches," which highlights their commitment to using boxing as a vehicle for mentorship, resilience, and community building.

Recently, the Montegriffo brothers also fueled speculation about their next steps when they shared a photo on their social media channels, standing alongside Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. While no official announcement has been made, the brothers captioned the image with “good things to come …” prompting excitement among fans and industry insiders that further opportunities may be on the horizon.

Leon Tesciuba, CMO at Eshkol, commented on the partnership:

"The collaboration with Kriss and Evan Montegriffo represents an exciting opportunity to connect the worlds of boxing and online gaming. Their dedication to excellence in sport mirrors our commitment to quality in the gaming experience.

"What particularly impressed us was not just their professional records, but their deep community involvement and the positive influence they have on young people in Gibraltar. These values align perfectly with our gaming partners' ethos of responsible gaming and community engagement."