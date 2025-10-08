Carbon Nanotubes Market: Industry Trends & Global Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Carbon Nanotubes, Method Used, End Use Industry and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2025, to USD 18.78 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period, till 2035.

A carbon nanotube (CNT) is a carbon allotrope characterized by its nanoscale diameter and elongated structure, stretching for hundreds of microns. Moreover, CNTs exhibit remarkable tensile strength and exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, making them indispensable in fields such as aerospace, electronics, automotive, and healthcare. In aerospace applications, CNTs contribute to the creation of lightweight yet robust aircraft, improving fuel efficiency while maintaining structural integrity. Their ability to conduct electricity effectively at the nanoscale facilitates component miniaturization and enhances overall device performance.

Furthermore, carbon nanotubes have promising applications in healthcare, including drug delivery systems and biomedical sensors, due to their biocompatibility and nano-scale characteristics. As industries search for sustainable, advanced materials to satisfy increasing demands, carbon nanotubes have emerged as a vital technological solution likely to foster innovation across various sectors, leading to improved performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

However, the production of carbon nanotubes presents several health hazards, which may impede market expansion. Additionally, the manufacturing process for carbon nanotubes is expensive, limiting the market's potential. Nonetheless, over the past two decades, the growing demand for CNTs has spurred a notable increase in research initiatives and development activities from industry stakeholders. With continuous technological advancements and a rising preference for lightweight materials across different sectors, the carbon nanotubes market is expected to grow significantly in the foreseeable future.

Carbon Nanotubes Market: Research Coverage

The report on the carbon nanotubes market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the carbon nanotubes market, focusing on key market segments, including type of carbon nanotubes, method used, end use industry, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the carbon nanotubes market, focusing on key market segments, including type of carbon nanotubes, method used, end use industry, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the carbon nanotubes market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and type of carbon nanotubes, method used, end use industry.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the carbon nanotubes market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and type of carbon nanotubes, method used, end use industry. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the carbon nanotubes market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, carbon nanotubes portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the carbon nanotubes market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, carbon nanotubes portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the carbon nanotubes market, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the carbon nanotubes market, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the carbon nanotubes market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Sample Players in Carbon Nanotubes Market Profiled in the Report Include

Arkema

Cabot Corporation

Chasm Advanced Materials

Cheap Tubes

Hyperion Catalysis International

Jiangsu Cnano Technology

Klean Industries

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

Nano-C

Nanocyl

NoPo Nanotechnologies

OCSiAI

Raymor Industries

Toray Industries

Carbon Nanotubes Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Carbon Nanotube

Based on the type of carbon nanotube, the global carbon nanotubes market is segmented into single walled carbon nanotubes and multi-walled carbon nanotubes. According to estimates, currently, multi-walled carbon nanotubes segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their wide range of applications in several industrial sectors, such as solar energy, nanodevices, and supercapacitors, owing to their extensive surface area along with their excellent resistivity and conductivity properties.

Market Share by Method Used

Based on method used, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented intoarc discharge, catalytic vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, floating catalyst, high pressure carbon mono oxide deposition, laser ablation of graphite and other methods. However, the others segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by End Use Industry

Based on end use industry industries, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into chemical material and polymer, electronic and semi-conductor, energy and storage, medical, structural composite material and other industries. According to estimates, currently, chemical material and polymer segment captures the majority share of the market.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the high number of manufacturing facilities in the United States. Moreover, the increasing demand for nanotubes to improve physical properties, including thermal and mechanical attributes, is propelling the market in North America. However, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in carbon nanotubes market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PROJECT BACKGROUND

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET: MEGATRENDS ANALYSIS

6. INTRODUCTION

7. CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET: VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: LEADING PLAYERS IN THE CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

9. START-UP ECOSYSTEM IN THE CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

10. PATENT ANLYSIS

11. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

12. GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

13. CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET, BY TYPE OF CARBON NANOTUBES

14. CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET, BY METHOD USED

15. CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET, BY END USERS

16. NORTH AMERICA CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

17. EUROPE CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

18. ASIA-PACIFIC CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

19. LATIN AMERICA CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

20. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

21. COMPANY PROFILES

22. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

23. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

24. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

25. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3kqti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment