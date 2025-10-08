Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Report 2025-2033, Featuring Profiles of Cannadips, V&YOU, Nicopods, Canndid, Jake's Mint Chew, FlowBlend, SpectrumLeaf, Swedish Match, and Metolius Hemp Company

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Content (Up To 10 mg, 10 mg - 20 mg), By Type (Flavored, Unflavored), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific CBD pouches market size was estimated at USD 6.84 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 39.93 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Demand for CBD products is growing rapidly across Asia Pacific as consumers become increasingly aware of their potential health benefits, such as relief from chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, low appetite, depression, and anxiety.



CBD pouches, a relatively new offering in the market, are gaining traction due to their convenience and discreet, smoke-free consumption method, further driving their rising popularity in the region. Governments across Asia Pacific are gradually becoming more open to cannabis products, creating new business opportunities to expand. For example, in February 2024, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf Australia, a licensed medical cannabis company, as part of its strategy to establish a stronger presence in the region's legal cannabis market.





Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking and tobacco use has driven consumers toward smokeless alternatives. CBD pouches offer a convenient, tobacco-free, and inhalation-free method of consuming CBD, making them especially attractive to health-conscious individuals. Their discreet format also enables use in environments where smoking is prohibited.



Western brands entering the Asia Pacific market, such as Cannadips in Japan, are setting new benchmarks by introducing innovative CBD pouch formats, appealing flavors, and clean branding. This aligns well with the region's rising health and wellness movement, where consumers seek natural, functional products that support mental well-being and self-care. As a result, there is a growing demand for CBD pouches with added benefits, such as vitamins or adaptogens, tailored to local tastes and presented in minimalist, culturally resonant packaging.



Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and opportunities in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the Asia Pacific CBD pouches market report by content, type, distribution channel, and country.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.84 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $39.93 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Content Outlook

2.3. Type Outlook

2.4. Country Outlook

2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Content Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Content Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2. Up to 10 mg

5.3. 10 mg - 20 mg

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

6.2. Flavored

6.3. Unflavored



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

8.2. Japan

8.3. Australia

8.4. Thailand



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.9. Company Profiles

Cannadips

V&YOU

Nicopods ehf

Canndid

Jake's Mint Chew

FlowBlend

Chill.com

SpectrumLeaf Limited

Swedish Match

Metolius Hemp Company

