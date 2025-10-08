Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Report 2025-2033, Featuring Profiles of Cannadips, V&YOU, Nicopods, Canndid, Jake's Mint Chew, FlowBlend, SpectrumLeaf, Swedish Match, and Metolius Hemp Company

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Content (Up To 10 mg, 10 mg - 20 mg), By Type (Flavored, Unflavored), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific CBD pouches market size was estimated at USD 6.84 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 39.93 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2033.
Demand for CBD products is growing rapidly across Asia Pacific as consumers become increasingly aware of their potential health benefits, such as relief from chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, low appetite, depression, and anxiety.
CBD pouches, a relatively new offering in the market, are gaining traction due to their convenience and discreet, smoke-free consumption method, further driving their rising popularity in the region. Governments across Asia Pacific are gradually becoming more open to cannabis products, creating new business opportunities to expand. For example, in February 2024, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf Australia, a licensed medical cannabis company, as part of its strategy to establish a stronger presence in the region's legal cannabis market.
Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking and tobacco use has driven consumers toward smokeless alternatives. CBD pouches offer a convenient, tobacco-free, and inhalation-free method of consuming CBD, making them especially attractive to health-conscious individuals. Their discreet format also enables use in environments where smoking is prohibited.
Western brands entering the Asia Pacific market, such as Cannadips in Japan, are setting new benchmarks by introducing innovative CBD pouch formats, appealing flavors, and clean branding. This aligns well with the region's rising health and wellness movement, where consumers seek natural, functional products that support mental well-being and self-care. As a result, there is a growing demand for CBD pouches with added benefits, such as vitamins or adaptogens, tailored to local tastes and presented in minimalist, culturally resonant packaging.
Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at the regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and opportunities in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the Asia Pacific CBD pouches market report by content, type, distribution channel, and country.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.84 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$39.93 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Content Outlook
2.3. Type Outlook
2.4. Country Outlook
2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook
Chapter 3. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.6. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Content Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Content Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033
5.2. Up to 10 mg
5.3. 10 mg - 20 mg
5.4. Others
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033
6.2. Flavored
6.3. Unflavored
Chapter 7. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033
7.2. Offline
7.3. Online
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific CBD Pouches Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033
8.2. Japan
8.3. Australia
8.4. Thailand
Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
9.2. Company Categorization
9.3. Participant's Overview
9.4. Financial Performance
9.5. Product Benchmarking
9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.8. Strategy Mapping
9.9. Company Profiles
- Cannadips
- V&YOU
- Nicopods ehf
- Canndid
- Jake's Mint Chew
- FlowBlend
- Chill.com
- SpectrumLeaf Limited
- Swedish Match
- Metolius Hemp Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7icgum
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment