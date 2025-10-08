Cocoa and Chocolate Market Report 2025-2030 | Case Studies of Mars' Gen AI for Recipe Innovation, and Barry Callebaut's AI-Powered Traceability Platform

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocoa and Chocolate Market by Cocoa Type (Butter, Powder, Liquor), Chocolate Type (Dark, Milk, White, Filled), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Application, Product Form, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cocoa and chocolate market is surging towards an estimated USD 28.24 billion by 2030, up from USD 23.69 billion in 2025, driven by a CAGR of 3.6%.

The market's expansion reflects the rising demand for products that blend health benefits with indulgence, emphasizing ethical sourcing and diverse flavors. Urbanization and digital commerce breakthroughs have increased accessibility, while sustainability has prompted manufacturers to favor traceable sourcing and eco-friendly practices. Companies are dedicating resources to R&D, customization, and premium offerings to stay competitive.

Emerging economies present substantial opportunities for market growth, attributed to increasing disposable incomes and enhanced retail infrastructure. Conventional cocoa is witnessing notable expansion owing to its cost-efficiency and robust supply chains. This segment caters to mass-market applications, upheld by major cocoa-producing nations such as Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria. Large multinationals capitalize on conventional cocoa for mainstream products through bulk procurement and extended contracts, despite growing interest in organic and fair trade cocoa.

The dark chocolate segment commands a significant market share, with consumers preferring higher cocoa content chocolates linked to health benefits. The National Confectioners Association noted a 61% consumer preference for dark chocolate in 2024, attributed to its health implications. Leading companies are aligning with this trend, highlighted by Lindt & Sprungli's 95% cocoa product release and Nestle's Mindful Chocolate range, signaling a preference for low-sugar, plant-based options. Clean-label popularity boosts this segment, fueling demand in North America and Europe.

Europe stands as a pivotal player in the global cocoa and chocolate arena, bolstered by its deep-rooted manufacturing tradition and consumer preferences, supported by stringent regulations. Key market participants such as Lindt & Sprungli, Barry Callebaut, and Ferrero innovate in product development and high-quality formulations. In January 2025, Lindt & Sprungli inaugurated its Bean-to-Bar Sustainability Line in Switzerland, enhancing traceability through blockchain, underlining Europe's commitment to sustainability and production transparency.

Leading market stakeholders include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Olam International, Nestle, Mondelez International, and Ferrero Group. Their strong market positions are underpinned by integrated supply chains and diverse product offerings. Other prominent entities include Lindt & Sprungli, Mars, Blommer Chocolate Company, and Guan Chong Berhad, focusing on sustainable sourcing.

Emerging firms like Natra and Luker Chocolate are fostering competition through single-origin and artisanal chocolates targeted towards niche markets. This trend promotes market differentiation and innovation to meet global demand for ethically sourced and health-conscious products.

Research Coverage:

The research categorizes the cocoa and chocolate market into segments including Cocoa Type, Application, Nature, Chocolate Type, Distribution Channel, and Product Form across regions. The report analyzes key factors influencing growth such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities and assesses primary industry players to provide comprehensive insights into their strategies and market performance.

The report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market.

Insights into new launches and innovations in the market.

Comprehensive analysis of market development across regions.

Exhaustive information on market diversification and recent investments.

Competitive assessment based on market share, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives of leading players like Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Olam Group, and Mondelez International.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Health Benefits of Chocolate Rising Demand for Premium and Dark Chocolate Seasonal and Festive Sales

Challenges Increase in Counterfeit Products Fragmented Smallholder Farming System Sustainability Concerns in Cocoa Industry

Opportunities Low Penetration Rate in Developing Countries Cocoa Derivatives in Adjacent Sectors E-Commerce & Dtc Expansion in Chocolate



Case Studies

Mars Inc.: Gen AI for Recipe Innovation

Barry Callebaut: AI-Powered Traceability Platform

Industry Trends

Use of Gen AI in Cocoa and Chocolate

Company Profiles

Cargill, Incorporated

Barry Callebaut

Olam Group

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Guan Chong Berhad (Gcb)

Jb Cocoa, a Subsidiary of Jb Foods Limited

Ecom Agroindustrial Corp. Limited.

Natra

Kruger Group

Max Felchlin AG

Valrhona

Sucesores De Jose Jesus Restrepo & Cia. SA

Puratos Group

United Cocoa Processor, Inc.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited (Cpc)

Sierra Naturals

Chocolaterie De L'Opera

Cocoa Family

Republica Del Cacao

Campco Chocolates

Jindal Cocoa

Gencau.Br

Friis-Holm Chokolade

Davis Chocolate

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

