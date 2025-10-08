Eric Beane Joins Synergy ECP as COO

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a leading provider of mission critical, highly technical solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities, is excited to announce the appointment of Eric Beane as its new Chief Operating Officer. Synergy ECP is a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners.



“We are honored to welcome Eric to our team,” said Phil Murphy, President & CEO of Synergy ECP. “Eric brings a wealth of experience to our team, having held senior leadership positions at eSimplicity and Applied Insight, where he drove strategic growth through GM, CTO, and CSO roles. His proven track record in supporting the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, along with his experience working directly with a Private Equity Firm through buy and sell side acquisitions will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”



Eric brings a proven track record of leading high-impact technical initiatives, driving substantial revenue growth, and expanding operations across the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense markets. As Chief Operating Officer, he will guide Synergy ECP’s technical and operational strategy, focusing on innovation, mission success, and continued growth into emerging intelligence markets.



“I’m honored to join the incredibly talented team at Synergy ECP,” said Mr. Beane. “Synergy has built a strong reputation as a mission-driven partner to the Intelligence Community, and I look forward to collaborating with Falfurrias Capital Partners to expand our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading provider of innovative technical solutions that address critical mission challenges.”



About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.

