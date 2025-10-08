Unlock Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication with Cavli CQM212 and CQM215 5G NR IoT Modules





NEW DELHI, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a leading innovator in cellular IoT solutions, is excited to unveil its ultra-low latency flagship 5G NR modules, the CQM212 and CQM215, at India Mobile Congress 2025. Engineered for high-throughput connected applications, these modules deliver high-bandwidth 5G NR connectivity across a wide range of IoT deployments. With this launch, Cavli continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for OEMs developing next-generation IoT solutions.



The CQM212 and CQM215 modules are designed to provide superior 5G NR Sub-6 performance, adhering to 3GPP Release 18 standards. Both modules measure 45.0 x 52.0 mm and are offered in an LGA form factor. They offer exceptional download speeds of up to 7.01/5.36 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.25 Gbps, addressing the demands of high-throughput, data-heavy IoT applications. Built on Qualcomm’s latest SDX82 and SDX85 baseband chipsets, the modules integrate state-of-the-art hardware components, including a Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55 processor that clocks up to 2.5 GHz and a Qualcomm Hexagon DSP processor. Furthermore, the SDX82/85 baseband platform from Qualcomm is equipped with Qualcomm AI Stack and AI Hub support, enabling seamless execution of on-device AI models. It also provides AI-enhanced Traffic Classification, prioritization, energy savings, lower latency, and improved location accuracy, a combination that allows Cavli’s CQM212 and CQM215 modules to handle high-throughput operations and complex computing tasks seamlessly.

A key feature of the CQM212 and CQM215 modules is their Carrier Aggregation capability. The CQM212 supports up to 3xCC, while the CQM215 offers up to 4xCC, allowing the modules to aggregate multiple carrier frequencies, thereby optimizing the available radio spectrum for higher data speeds and enhanced network reliability. Both modules ensure continuous, reliable connectivity, even under demanding conditions. Applications that require ultra-low latency in areas of network congestion, such as real-time industrial control systems, gateways and router solutions, or smart surveillance systems, benefit significantly from the speed and network resilience of CQM212 and CQM215.

Equipped with global compatibility, both the CQM212 and CQM215 support an integrated eSIM along with multi-constellation, dual-band GNSS (L1+L5), facilitating precision tracking capabilities across the globe. Whether for asset tracking, real-time data analytics, or other location-based services, these modules ensure seamless tracking even in challenging environments such as urban canyons and tunnels. With dual-band GNSS, they deliver precise positioning with accuracy up to 2 meters, enabling dependable location-based services critical for modern IoT solutions.



The CQM212 and CQM215 serve a wide range of industries, delivering transformative IoT solutions. In Industry 4.0, the modules’ high throughput and advanced processing capabilities facilitate real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance across factory floors housing a multitude of machines that generate large volumes of data. This enables manufacturers to optimize operational costs and minimize downtime by employing Industrial gateways/routers powered by the modules. For smart cities, these modules support intelligent infrastructure, such as smart surveillance solutions and public safety systems, ensuring more efficient and responsive urban environments. In logistics and transportation, the modules’ GNSS capabilities and robust connectivity enable accurate real-time tracking, improving operational efficiency and safeguarding high-value assets.

Both the CQM212 and CQM215 modules feature dual SIM capability, with one slot configurable as an optional embedded eSIM alongside a physical SIM. This enables seamless cross-regional deployments and integration with the Cavli Hubble platform, further enhancing the modules’ capabilities through remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging - core features of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity and modem management platform. This feature eliminates the need for physical intervention, simplifying the deployment and expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a leading presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "The CQM212 and CQM215 modules mark a major advancement in the IoT landscape. With AI enhanced network capabilities, such as higher data throughput, lower latency, and 5G-NR Sub-6 support, they are engineered to meet the complex demands of modern high-throughput applications. These modules offer seamless scalability, and robust global connectivity, making them ideal for industries demanding high-performance, reliable IoT solutions."

By combining advanced features with seamless global connectivity, Cavli continues to set new standards for reliability, scalability, and innovation in cellular IoT. As the IoT landscape evolves, the CQM212 and CQM215 exemplify Cavli’s vision of delivering future-ready connectivity solutions that empower industries and drive technological advancement. We invite you to connect with our solution specialists at IMC 2025 to explore how CQM212 and CQM215 can enhance your upcoming project.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a leading manufacturer of cellular IoT modules, integrating IoT connectivity and data management into a unified platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that enhance equipment reliability and expedite application development. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM technology, offering users cost-effective global data plans, streamlined device management, and centralized subscription control powered by Cavli’s proprietary cloud platform, Cavli Hubble.

About India Mobile Congress 2025

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, taking place in New Delhi, is Asia’s largest platform for technology, telecommunications, and innovation. The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers from across the digital and connectivity ecosystems to showcase groundbreaking advancements in 5G, IoT, AI, and emerging technologies. IMC 2025 serves as a key forum for fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and shaping the future of connected technologies in India and beyond.

