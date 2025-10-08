Top 5 Emerging Power Generation Markets Industry Guide 2025 | China Leads the Charge - Power Generation Market Hits $1.01 Trillion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Generation Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $947.5 billion to the global power generation industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1.32 trillion in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2024-29 period.

Within the power generation industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $718.0 billion in 2024. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $156.0 and $39.6 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the power generation industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.01 trillion in 2029, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $217.3 and $47.2 billion, respectively.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the emerging five power generation Industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the emerging five power generation Industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five power generation Industry?

How has the Industry performed over the last five years?

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five power generation Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five power generation Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key power generation Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five power generation Industry with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Power Generation

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Power Generation in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Power Generation in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Power Generation in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Power Generation in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Power Generation in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. BC Hydro

13.2. Ontario Power Generation Inc

13.3. Capital Power Corp

13.4. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

13.5. Comision Federal de Electricidad

13.6. Enel SpA

13.7. Naturgy Energy Group SA

13.8. Iberdrola SA

13.9. Duke Energy Corp

13.10. NRG Energy Inc

13.11. NextEra Energy Inc

13.12. Dominion Energy Inc

13.13. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

13.14. Engie SA

13.15. EDF Renewables SA

13.16. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

13.17. CPFL Energia SA

13.18. Energy Co of Minas Gerais

13.19. Engie Brasil Energia SA

13.20. China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd

13.21. Huaneng Power International Inc

13.22. GD Power Development Co Ltd

13.23. NTPC Ltd

13.24. Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd

13.25. Tata Power Co Ltd

13.26. Korea Electric Power Corp

13.27. Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc

13.28. Electricite de France SA

13.29. Uniper SE

13.30. E.ON SE

13.31. Schneider Electric SE

13.32. Soregies

13.33. EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

13.34. RWE AG

13.35. Edison SpA

13.36. A2A SpA

13.37. JERA Co Inc

13.38. The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc

13.39. Origin Energy Ltd

13.40. AGL Energy Ltd

13.41. Energy Queensland Ltd

13.42. Vattenfall NV

13.43. Alliander NV

13.44. Liander NV

13.45. Endesa SA

13.46. Centrica Plc

13.47. National Grid Plc

13.48. EDF Energy Holdings Ltd

13.49. SSE Plc



