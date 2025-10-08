Largest On-Chain Economy is Being Built in Africa with $5.5B in Real-World Assets by Global Settlement Network and Diacente

The partnership will bring $5.5 billion worth of real-world infrastructure assets on-chain, spanning sectors such as food production, minerals, renewable energy, and global trade.

In parallel, a CBDC pilot has been launched to provide frictionless settlement and financial inclusion across East African markets, starting with Uganda.

The collaboration sets a new standard for how emerging markets can use tokenization to drive tangible economic progress and global participation.

Miami, USA / Kampala, Uganda, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – October 8, 2025 – Global Settlement Network (GSN), the leader in blockchain infrastructure, has partnered with Diacente Group , developer of Uganda’s Karamoja Green Industrial and Special Economic Zone (GISEZ), to launch the world’s most advanced tokenized economy. Backed by $5.5 billion in real-world infrastructure, the partnership will digitize value flows across key sectors, building an open, inclusive, and efficient economic engine from the ground up.

As a cornerstone of the rollout, Uganda’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being piloted, deployed on GSN’s permissioned blockchain, and backed by Ugandan treasury bonds. The tokenization effort will span major physical infrastructure, including agro-processing hubs, mining operations, and solar plants.

This structure will enable individuals, institutions, and governments to participate more directly in economic development, unlocking global capital, reducing reliance on intermediaries, and making it possible for even mobile-first users to access and settle high-value transactions securely.

This digital shilling will operate in a regulated environment and adhere to both local and international compliance standards, including full KYC/AML protocols. Importantly, the CBDC will be accessible via smartphone and USSD, enabling over 40 million people to transact using secure, mobile-first digital currency for the first time.

The initiative represents a paradigm shift in how financial and industrial infrastructure is delivered in emerging markets. It will enable a fully integrated digital economy that is embedded within national development priorities. “We’re building infrastructure that goes beyond theory; a programmable economy grounded in real assets, regulatory collaboration, and mass accessibility,” said Ryan Kirkley, Co-Founder of Global Settlement Network. “This is how we close the gap between digital finance and real-world impact.”

“This partnership goes beyond infrastructure; it’s about unlocking long-term value for our people and our region,” said Edgar Agaba, Chairman of Diacente Group. “By integrating tokenization and CBDCs into Uganda’s development roadmap, we’re creating transparent, tech-driven ecosystems that attract new capital, empower local industries, and scale sustainable growth from the ground up.”

The project directly supports Uganda’s Vision 2040, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). GISEZ has already been designated a national flagship under Uganda’s Karamoja Regional Development Plan (2025–2035). With over one million jobs projected and up to $10 billion in annual export potential, the initiative creates new pathways for investment, industrial scale, and economic resilience, all powered by a fully tokenized system of ownership, settlement, and trade.

About Global Settlement

Global Settlement ( globalsettlement.com ) pioneers blockchain infrastructure that powers secure, compliant, and interoperable digital asset ecosystems. Its proprietary GSX Protocol enables the seamless tokenization and management of real-world assets, bridging traditional and decentralized finance.





About Diacente Group

Diacente Group ( diacentegroup.com ) is a Ugandan company developing green industrial ecosystems and strategic management of industrial assets to drive socio-economic transformation in Africa. Through the Karamoja Green Industrial & Special Economic Zone, Diacente drives inclusive growth, infrastructure modernization, and industrial transformation aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





