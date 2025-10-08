Dr. Heather Pressler of BlueHuki Named First Annual 2025 Mighty MilSpouse Of The Year

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Heather Pressler, founder and CEO of BlueHuki marketing agency, was awarded the very first Mighty MilSpouse of the Year at the 2025 annual Military Influencer Conference (MIC). The event brought together and celebrated the strength, resilience, and leadership in the military spouse community.

The Mighty MilSpouse Award is a new award created to spotlight military spouses nationwide who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and community impact. Whether through entrepreneurship, local leadership, or advocacy, these spouses embody resilience and service in their everyday lives. Winning this award is more than a title, it is a recognition of the sacrifices and contributions military spouses make daily to support their families and communities.

As Mighty MilSpouse of the Year, Heather will receive recognition and visibility across Mighty MilSpouse stories, social media platforms, and newsletters. She will also have opportunities to connect with fellow spouses, mentors, and industry leaders, as well as access to resources for professional and educational growth. Benefits include scholarships, business starter kits, career development support, and exclusive event access to the Military Influencer Conference.

“Being named the first Mighty MilSpouse of the Year is such an incredible honor. To be recognized in this way not only means so much to me personally, but it also shines a light on the quiet accomplishments of military spouses on Team BlueHuki and beyond. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue to lead the efforts making a positive impact on MilSpouse employment and development in our hard-working community,” says Heather.





This year’s award program was made possible by the generous support of LoanDepot and the National Military Family Association, sponsors of the $10,000 in awards for education and programming. Their contributions ensure that military spouses like Heather are celebrated and empowered with tools to continue making a lasting difference.

Heather is a founder, speaker and fractional CMO. She started as a self-taught web designer, Facebook Pioneer, MIT & Hopkins grad, globally-trained scientist and her husband is active-duty Army stationed in Northern Virginia. In 2022, Heather founded BlueHuki with the idea of creating a fully-remote, flexible working environment ideal for MilSpouse life. Over 90% of the team is active duty or retired MilSpouses.

About BlueHuki

BlueHuki is an award-winning digital marketing agency that delivers strategic, data-informed solutions to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. Guided by its values—Inquisitive by Nature, Reliably Excellent, Creative Mavericks, and Data-Driven & Strategic—BlueHuki partners with clients to align their professional reputation with their online presence, execute bold strategies, and achieve measurable growth.

A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, BlueHuki is a proud member of WBENC, NAWBO, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, BNI NOVA Connections, and ProVisors, and is recognized as a SEMRush Certified Agency Partner and Squarespace Circle Partner Developer. With expertise spanning technical content writing, search engine optimization, social media management, digital advertising, and web development, BlueHuki serves industries including medicine, law, home services, e-commerce, and more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BlueHuki

+1 (804) 234-3332

info@bluehuki.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31af5d10-8f6d-4b54-ae1d-1c11c2b8c47b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb87a5b3-671a-4691-9168-212e53937ce1



