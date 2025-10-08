RecycLiCo Retains Rain City Industrial for Design and Construction of Innovation Lab

DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:AMY | OTCQB:AMYZF | FSE:ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce that it has contracted Rain City Industrial to lead the design and construction of the Company’s new laboratory facility at its recently acquired headquarters and operations center in Delta, B.C.

The new lab will expand RecycLiCo’s capacity to advance its critical minerals and metals resource recovery technologies. Rain City Industrial, a leading engineering and construction services provider, brings specialized expertise in industrial design, safety, and quality assurance to deliver a facility that aligns with RecycLiCo’s high sustainability and efficiency standards.

“This is an essential step in our becoming a significant contributor to the establishment of a resilient circular supply chain for critical minerals,” said Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO of RecycLiCo. “By partnering with Rain City Industrial, we are ensuring that our technical team has the infrastructure to scale our innovations from bench to market-ready solutions, support our partners in project-planning and implementation, and to continue the research and development that will keep our technology relevant in a fast-changing world.”

The laboratory will be designed with flexibility to accommodate multiple stages of research, process testing, and product qualification. It is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the Company’s Clean Spot™ technology, enabling efficient recovery of lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and other critical minerals and metals from mined ore, black mass and production scrap.

“Rain City Industrial is proud to partner with RecycLiCo on the development of its new laboratory facility in Delta, B.C.,” said Andrew Laurie, Vice President of Business Development and Partner of Rain City Industrial. “Our team is committed to delivering a state-of-the-art environment that not only meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency but also supports the advancement of innovative clean technologies. By combining our expertise in industrial design and construction with RecycLiCo’s vision for sustainable resource recovery, we look forward to creating a facility that will help accelerate their operational goals and long-term growth.”

The project is now underway, with RainCity Industrial leading the engineering and design phase prior to construction.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

About Rain City Industrial

Rain City Industrial are dedicated design-build professionals specializing in industrial workspaces and purpose-built facilities. We create integrated environments where infrastructure, operations, and workflow align to support efficiency, compliance, and long-term value. Our focus is singular: industrial performance. Every member of our team—from industrial designers and engineers to construction and specialty infrastructure — brings experience grounded in the technical demands of these spaces. From logistics and manufacturing to food processing, life sciences, cold storage, and regulated production, we deliver tailored construction solutions that address permitting, compliance, and the unique operational requirements of each facility

