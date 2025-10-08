Monerys AG Announces Strategic Initiative to Establish Next-Generation Banking Infrastructure in Switzerland





ZURICH, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monerys AG , a Swiss company, today announced its bold plan to transform traditional banking in Switzerland. The company is leveraging its extensive knowledge and deep expertise in regulatory compliance, trade finance, and emerging financial technologies to establish a modern banking institution designed to cater to both business and retail customers. Monerys AG, led by founder Gavin Nathan, is set to position itself to compete alongside Switzerland's established banking institutions in the near future.

As far back as 2018, when the company was founded with operations across Zurich and Bern, Monerys AG has been quietly developing its infrastructure while waiting for the market and the technology available to mature. "Monerys AG was set up many years ago to build such a bank, but we believe the markets and the technology were nowhere ready for such a bank, and the industry was also going through changes." says Nathan. " Now, with the rise of blockchain, bitcoin, and tokenization, we have decided to fully go after building the bank."

Monerys AG's strategy will combine the trust and stability that customers expect from Swiss banks with the innovation and accessibility of most modern technology. The company gathers significant expertise in regulatory compliance, trade finance, traditional banking, tokenization, and blockchain technology, uniquely positioning itself to navigate Switzerland's complex regulatory environment while providing cutting-edge financial services.

"Success in business is not about the right strategy or plan, it's about people—having the right people with the right skills," Nathan explains. "What we're embarking on is the next big thing in banking and finance. This is a legacy building. What we're going to achieve will be a bank that lasts for over 100 years, by being able to change and adapt within a blink”.

Nathan describes his role as being a "puzzle master"—bringing together the right pieces to create a complete picture. His resilience and ability to assemble the right team have been critical in overcoming the mental and practical challenges of creating and launching a bank in one of the world's most regulated financial markets. "It's not every day you think 'I'm going to open a bank in one of the toughest places on earth when it comes to regulations,'" he admits. "Getting over my own mental understanding and belief that this is possible was the biggest struggle to overcome."

The company's philosophy embraces challenges as opportunities for growth. "Never think you won't take hits along the way" Nathan states. "It's about understanding and accepting that they will come and just being able to take them and keep moving forward."

Vision for the Future

Over the next 5-7 years, Monerys AG aims to become a recognizable brand name that people can look up to and trust. "There is a saying: those who dare to dream and act often win. Well, that's the ethos of the company and our vision—and we want to enable the same for our clients, both business and retail," says Nathan.

The company is positioned at the intersection of traditional Swiss banking excellence and the emerging world of digital assets, tokenization, and blockchain technology. As the financial markets continue its digital transformation, Monerys AG believes it has the expertise and infrastructure to lead this evolution.

"Life is such a precious thing that you should wake up every day and enjoy what you have with the people you have in your life, as it can be taken away from you in a split second," Nathan reflects. "So make it count. That's what we're doing with Monerys—making it count."

About Monerys AG

Founded in 2018, Monerys AG is a Swiss financial technology company building the next generation of banking infrastructure. Combining deep expertise in regulatory compliance, traditional banking, trade finance, blockchain technology, and tokenization, Monerys AG is creating a digital bank designed to serve clients for the next century while maintaining the trust and excellence Swiss banking is known for worldwide.

