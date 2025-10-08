HSV Testing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | HSV Testing Market to Reach Over USD 1 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.96%

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HSV Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (HSV-1/HSV-2 Combines, HSV-1, HSV-2), By Test Type (Serological Tests, Point Of Care Tests), By Sample Type (Blood, Swabs, Cerebrospinal Fluid), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HSV testing market size was estimated at USD 611.97 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2025 to 2033. This market encompasses diagnostic solutions aimed at the timely and reliable detection of herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2.







Testing platforms in this space range from traditional serological methods to advanced molecular assays, supporting clinical decisions across diverse healthcare environments. These solutions are primarily utilized in managing sexually transmitted infections and prenatal screening, with growing adoption in decentralized and point-of-care settings.

The rising incidence of herpes simplex virus infections, along with heightened public awareness and efforts to improve sexual health screening, is supporting market expansion. Integration of HSV testing with digital platforms and remote diagnostic tools is further expanding access to care, particularly in low-resource and underserved settings, enabling earlier detection and timely clinical intervention.



Ongoing advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies are enhancing the sensitivity and turnaround time of HSV testing. Multiplex PCR platforms capable of detecting HSV alongside other sexually transmitted pathogens are gaining clinical preference, particularly in outpatient and emergency care settings. In addition, regulatory approvals for newer test kits with improved sample-to-answer workflows support their use in primary and urgent care environments.



Increased government initiatives and funding for STI surveillance and prevention programs also contribute to market growth. Public health campaigns, especially those targeting adolescent and reproductive health, are driving demand for accessible and accurate HSV testing. Collaborations between public health agencies and private diagnostic providers enable broader test availability, helping reduce diagnostic gaps in developed and resource-limited regions.



Global HSV Testing Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global HSV testing market based on type, test type, sample type, end-use, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. HSV Testing Market: Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. HSV Testing Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Type and Test Type Snapshot

2.3. Sample Type Snapshot

2.4. End Use Snapshot

2.5. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. HSV Testing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1. Rising prevalence of HSV infections worldwide

3.4.2. Advancements in molecular and point-of-care Testing technologies

3.4.3. Public health initiatives and routine STI screening programs

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Limited diagnostic accuracy of serological tests

3.5.2. Stigma and underreporting associated with HSV infections

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4. HSV Testing Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. HSV Testing Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. HSV-1/HSV-2 Combines

4.3. HSV-1

4.4. HSV-2



Chapter 5. HSV Testing Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. HSV Testing Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

5.2. Serological tests

5.3. Direct detection tests

5.3.2. PCR

5.3.3. Viral culture

5.4. Point-of-care tests



Chapter 6. HSV Testing Market: Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. HSV Testing Market: Sample Type Movement Analysis

6.2. Blood

6.3. Swabs

6.4. Cerebrospinal fluid



Chapter 7. HSV Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. HSV Testing Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4. Clinics and sexual health centers

7.5. Home care / self-testing



Chapter 8. HSV Testing Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.5. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Cepheid

QuidelOrtho Corporation

