Oxford Set To Benefit From New Technology to Diagnose Disease

Curium will shortly open a new facility to manufacture cutting-edge diagnosis technology for diseases like cancer at the Churchill Hospital site, part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Curium is a world-leading nuclear medicine group with decades of expertise.

The new manufacturing site is expected to provide Radioisotopes for PET scans and increase access to patients who require neuroimaging or cancer diagnosis.



OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium is opening a new site to manufacture cutting-edge diagnosis technology. The facility will supply positron emission tomography (PET) tracers, an essential part of the process to diagnose diseases like cancer.

PET tracers are short-lived radioactive substances used in medical imaging. They accumulate in specific tissues according to biological processes - such as glucose metabolism, receptor expression, or blood flow allowing physicians to visualize cancers and other serious diseases with exceptional sensitivity.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is hosting Curium, a world-leading nuclear medicine group, to establish the facility. The Oxford facility is expected to be able to provide capacity to supply PET/CT scanners in the midlands, greater London area and southwest of England for patients who require neuroimaging or cancer diagnosis.

The city and surrounding area are among several parts of the country where patients have less access to certain types of scans used in the NHS. Access to the right tests is a critical part of a patient’s journey from diagnosis to treatment and then recovery, with regional differences in services leaving people in many areas with longer to travel or limited ability to get checked.

In the past decade, Curium has significantly invested in PET capacity across England, helping to expand access to scans at over 25 sites.

Ruairi O’Donnell, General Manager UK & Ireland, Curium International, said: “Curium is proud to have played a part in the past decade in expanding access to essential tests for more people. Nuclear technology plays a vital role in helping doctors to diagnose disease, and crucially, it has the potential to transform cancer treatment for up to 80% of cancers in the next 10-15 years with radioligand therapy.

“Our investment in Oxford, alongside other parts of the country, is a clear commitment from Curium that we are determined to increase access further and we’re proud to co-locate with the NHS to deliver on that goal. As ministers work to reform the NHS, it is vital that they build in maximum possible capacity for PET scans to patients which may mean using multiple suppliers for maximum reach.”

The new site in Oxford comes alongside a deal signed by Curium to boost supply of PET tracers in Newcastle, with the northeast of England being another underserved part of the country for diagnostics.

The two additional facilities follow the company’s existing Hammersmith site in the west of the capital, serving the Greater London area.

