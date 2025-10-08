Dr. Anita Gupta of the University of California, Riverside, named the 2025 Recipient of the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dr. Anita Gupta, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, has been named the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award. This recognition celebrates her exceptional commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care and her groundbreaking contributions to medical innovation.

Dr. Gupta, an esteemed anesthesiologist, pain medicine physician, and pharmacist, was honored with this award by the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists (AOCA) during their annual Conclave ceremony on September 6, 2025, held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. The Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award is given to healthcare professionals who exemplify humanistic values in their practice, improving patient care and advancing the healthcare system.

A Legacy of Compassionate Care

Dr. Gupta’s career exemplifies the principles of empathy, communication, and ethical decision-making in healthcare. In addition to her clinical expertise, she has mentored medical students, residents, and fellows, stressing the importance of humanism in medical practice. Her patient-centered approach has earned her the respect of colleagues and patients alike, creating a foundation of trust that is essential to providing high-quality care in anesthesiology and pain management.

The AOCA Board of Governors praised Dr. Gupta for her exceptional work and unwavering dedication to improving patient safety and healthcare education. "Your dedication to these ideals sets an exemplary standard in the medical profession," the Board stated.

Advancing Healthcare Innovation and Policy

Dr. Gupta’s influence extends beyond clinical practice into healthcare policy, particularly in the areas of pain management and the opioid crisis. As a passionate advocate for healthcare reform, she has contributed significantly to public policy discussions, focusing on safer drug prescribing practices and innovative non-addictive pain management therapies.

In her advisory roles with high-profile organizations, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the Gates Foundation, the Milken Institute, and the World Economic Forum, Dr. Gupta has shaped national and international healthcare policy. Her efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, particularly advocating for wider access to naloxone (Narcan) and promoting alternative therapies, have made her a leading voice in the fight against opioid misuse and addiction.

A Vision for the Future of Healthcare

Dr. Gupta continues to champion patient safety and equitable access to healthcare. Her current focus includes integrating emerging technologies such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital health tools to improve patient outcomes. As a faculty member at the UC Riverside School of Medicine and Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Dr. Gupta’s academic and global health contributions remain vital in shaping the future of anesthesiology, pain management, and healthcare policy.

About Dr. Anita Gupta

Dr. Anita Gupta is a board-certified anesthesiologist, pain medicine physician, and pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in clinical care, academia, business, and public service. She currently serves as a professor of medicine at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and a professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Dr. Gupta is also an adjunct assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Gupta earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, followed by residency training in anesthesiology at Georgetown University Hospital and a fellowship in interventional pain medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She also holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Rutgers University and a Master of Public Policy (MPP) and Health Policy (HHP) from Princeton University, as well as a General Management Program (GMP) certification from Harvard Business School. Dr. Gupta has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including being named one of the “Top 10 Fierce Women of Influence.” She is also an accomplished author of books in pain medicine, pharmacology, and anesthesiology.

About the University of California Riverside

The University of California, Riverside (UCR) is a leading public research institution committed to advancing knowledge and improving lives through education, innovation, and discovery. UCR's School of Medicine is dedicated to training the next generation of healthcare professionals while providing exceptional clinical care and conducting transformative research.

For additional information, visit UCR School of Medicine .

