Signing Day Sports Reports Continued Progress Toward Business Combination with One Blockchain

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today provided an update on its Business Combination Agreement (“BCA”) with One Blockchain LLC (“One Blockchain”), One Blockchain’s affiliate, BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (“BlockchAIn”), and certain other parties.

Subject to satisfaction of required closing conditions, the BCA provides for a business combination of Signing Day Sports and One Blockchain under a holding company structure, in which Signing Day Sports and One Blockchain will become subsidiaries of BlockchAIn. Subject to the closing of the transactions contemplated by the BCA (the “Transactions”), the combined entity is expected to continue the operations of One Blockchain, which include data center operations for Bitcoin mining with plans to expand into related fields including high-performance AI-related computing. One Blockchain currently operates a 40 MW crypto mining hosting facility in South Carolina, with expansion capacity up to 50 MW subject to utility approval and final engineering, and plans for a modular 150 MW facility in Texas targeted for 2027 pending a suite of agreements that are under negotiation. In 2024, One Blockchain generated revenue of approximately $22.9 million and net income of approximately $5.7 million.

In July 2025, a draft of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) was confidentially submitted by BlockchAIn with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). BlockchAIn has submitted two revised drafts of the Registration Statement in response to the comments of the SEC staff. In addition, the proposed listing of the combined company is under review by the staff of the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”).

The closing of the Transactions is expected to occur late in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026, subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, the public filing and effectiveness of the Registration Statement, approval of Signing Day Sports stockholders, and approval of the listing of the registered common shares of BlockchAIn by the NYSE American.

Daniel Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports, stated, “We view the combination with One Blockchain as a transformational step. The strong financials and growth trajectory of One Blockchain, combined with our ongoing discipline and execution, position the combined company to deliver significant upside for all shareholders. We continue to move steadily toward closing, and look forward to providing further updates.”

Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

One Blockchain LLC

One Blockchain is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting. One Blockchain’s operations are centered around its existing 40 MW data center facility in South Carolina, which is one of the largest single mining sites in the state. In 2024, One Blockchain generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income. One Blockchain’s mission is to become a leader in providing and operating sustainable blockchain computing infrastructure.

