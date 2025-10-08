Nutriband To Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW), today announced that its Chairman Serguei Melnik will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, October 8 at 15:00 Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Mr. Melnik are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

Qualified investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, including opioids and stimulant drugs, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K’s and Forms 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.