Endeavour Silver Produces 1,766,926 Oz Silver and 7,286 Oz Gold (3.0 Million Silver Equivalent Oz) in Q3 2025 and Provides an Update on Terronera

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports third quarter 2025 production of 1,766,926 silver ounces (oz), 7,286 gold oz, and in combination with base metal production, a silver equivalent(1) (“AgEq”) total production of 3.0 million oz. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($). All production amounts exclude Terronera pre-operating production.

“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter, marked by consistent performance across our portfolio,” said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “Our legacy mines continue to provide steady results, Kolpa is meeting expectations and integrating smoothly, and with Terronera nearing commercial production, we are entering the next phase of growth with significant momentum.”

Q3 2025 Production Overview

Guanacev í Maintains Reliable Production: Production of silver and gold was within the planned range with throughput slightly above and grade slightly below plan.



Production of silver and gold was within the planned range with throughput slightly above and grade slightly below plan. Bolañitos Continues to Perform : Due to the lower grades in Q3 2025, silver and gold production were both slightly below plan.



Due to the lower grades in Q3 2025, silver and gold production were both slightly below plan. Kolpa Delivers Consistent Results: Throughput and metal production was in-line with historical performance and management expectations.



Throughput and metal production was in-line with historical performance and management expectations. Terronera Approaching Commercial Production: Average mill recoveries reaching 82.8% for silver and 72.3% for gold during the month of September, while throughput exceeds 1,800 tonnes per day.



Average mill recoveries reaching 82.8% for silver and 72.3% for gold during the month of September, while throughput exceeds 1,800 tonnes per day. Metal Sales and Inventories: Sold 1,762,484 silver ounces and 7,478 gold ounces during the third quarter. A total of 207,512 silver ounces and 600 gold ounces of bullion inventory and 19,381 silver ounces and 175 gold ounces in concentrate inventory were held at September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production was 1,766,926 oz in Q3 2025, in line with plan and 102% higher than Q3 2024, due to the addition of Kolpa, Bolañitos is producing higher grades of silver and lower gold grades in 2025, and lower production in the comparative period at Guanacevi due to the trunnion failure in August 2024. Excluding Kolpa, consolidated silver production was 34% higher than Q3 2024. Consolidated gold production was 7,286 oz in Q3 2025, 22% lower than Q3 2024. Lower gold production was due to 37% less gold produced at the Bolañitos mine, partially offset by 13% higher gold production at the Guanaceví mine.

In Q3 2025, Guanaceví throughput was 48% higher than Q3 2024 as Guanaceví’s Q3 2024 production was impacted by the August 2024 trunnion failure. Despite silver and gold grades being 15% and 27% lower, respectively, silver production was 33% higher and gold production was 13% higher due to higher mill throughput. Throughput and gold grades were in line with plan. Supplies of local third-party feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 19% of quarterly mill throughput. The higher precious metal prices have increased the available third-party ore purchased from local mines in the Guanacevi district.

Bolañitos’ Q3 2025 mill throughput was 3% lower than in Q3 2024. Silver grades were 39% higher than the comparative period, driving 36% higher silver production, while gold grades were 32% lower, driving 37% lower gold production. Throughput was slightly below plan, silver grades were consistent with plan, while gold grades were below plan. The grade variation is due to mining from different locations in the ore body.

In Q3 2025, Kolpa processed 195,752 tonnes averaging 105 grams of silver per tonne, 3.07% lead, 2.20% zinc and 0.21% copper. During the quarter, Kolpa produced 598,689 oz of silver for silver equivalent production of 1,286,139 oz, including base metals. These results are in line with management expectations.

Consolidated Production Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change Tonnes Processed 400,245 175,065 129% Silver ounces produced 1,766,926 874,717 102% Gold ounces produced 7,286 9,290 (22%) Lead tonnes produced(2) 5,664 - N/A Zinc tonnes produced(2) 3,666 - N/A Copper tonnes produced(2) 120 - N/A Payable silver ounces produced 1,725,317 867,293 99% Payable gold ounces produced 7,151 9,112 (22%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1,2) 3,037,236 1,617,925 88% Silver ounces sold 1,762,484 1,017,392 73% Gold ounces sold 7,478 9,412 (21%)

Consolidated2 Production Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change Tonnes Processed 913,580 615,848 48% Silver ounces produced 4,456,455 3,647,295 22% Gold ounces produced 23,379 29,972 (22%) Lead tonnes produced(2) 9,167 - N/A Zinc tonnes produced(2) 5,982 - N/A Copper tonnes produced(2) 178 - N/A Payable silver ounces produced 4,373,087 3,621,062 21% Payable gold ounces produced 22,978 29,429 (22%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 7,438,645 6,045,055 23% Silver ounces sold 4,112,865 3,991,055 3% Gold ounces sold 23,722 30,179 (21%)

Production Tables for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 for the Mexican Operating Mines

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Guanacevi Bolanitos Tonnes processed 99,340 105,153 Tonnes per day 1,080 1,143 Silver ounces produced 1,024,321 143,916 Silver grade grams per tonne 340 50 Silver recovery 94.3% 85.1% Gold ounces produced 3,194 4,092 Gold grade grams per tonne 1.07 1.36 Gold recovery 93.5% 89.0% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1,2) 1,279,860 471,158

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Production Tables for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 for the Mexican Operating Mines

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Guanacevi Bolanitos Tonnes processed 298,612 300,320 Tonnes per day 1,094 1,100 Silver ounces produced 3,037,523 439,605 Silver grade grams per tonne 350 55 Silver recovery 90.4% 82.8% Gold ounces produced 10,745 12,634 Gold grade grams per tonne 1.22 1.48 Gold recovery 91.7% 88.4% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1) 3,897,142 1,450,287

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Production Tables for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 for the Peruvian Operating Mine

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Kolpa Tonnes processed 195,752 Silver ounces produced 598,689 Silver grade grams per tonne 105 Silver recovery % 90.7% Lead tonnes produced 5,664 Lead grade % 3.07% Lead recovery % 94.2% Zinc tonnes produced 3,666 Zinc grade % 2.20% Zinc recovery % 85.1% Copper tonnes produced 120 Copper grade % 0.21% Copper recovery % 29.2% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1) 1,286,139

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Production Tables for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 for the Peruvian Operating Mine

Five Months2 Ended September 30, 2025 Kolpa Tonnes processed 314,648 Silver ounces produced 979,327 Silver grade grams per tonne 107.37 Silver recovery % 90.2% Lead tonnes produced 9,167 Lead grade % 3.09% Lead recovery % 94.3% Zinc tonnes produced 5,982 Zinc grade % 2.22% Zinc recovery % 85.6% Copper tonnes produced 178 Copper grade % 0.21% Copper recovery % 26.5% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1,2) 2,091,217

Totals may not add up due to rounding

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using 80:1 silver: gold ratio, 60:1 lead ratio, 85:1 zinc ratio and 300:1 copper ratio plus silver ounces or $30/oz silver, $2,400/oz gold, $1,800/tonne lead, $2,550/tonne zinc and $9,000/tonne copper.

2 The Kolpa acquisition closed on May 1, 2025, therefore five months of results are included in the year to date consolidated results.

Terronera Update

In August, the operations team maintained production tonnage to an average of 1,595 tonnes per day in order to stabilize gold and silver recovery rates.

Between September 1 and September 23, Terronera processed a total of 39,190 tonnes of material, reaching a single-day peak of 2,162 tonnes and averaging 1,866 tonnes per day, with average metal recoveries of 82.8% for silver and 72.3% for gold. This included 2 down days in early September for planned maintenance.

On September 24, operations were temporarily impacted due to a circuit electrical problem in the SAG mill, caused by high humidity and condensation, which damaged the pre-charge resistors. As a result, the plant remained offline for six days while new resistors were fabricated and installed. Operations resumed successfully on September 30, and we are continuing to monitor progress as we approach the announcement of commercial production.

Since July 1, Terronera has produced approximately 212,043 ounces of silver and 6,256 ounces of gold. During this period, a total of 145,680 tonnes of material were processed, with average grades of 64 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 2.08 g/t gold. During the quarter, the mill achieved average metal recoveries of 70.7% for silver and 64.2% for gold. Operations are currently focused in a lower grade zone of the Terronera vein and as of the end of August, mined silver grades have reconciled slightly above plan at 108%, while gold grades have reconciled at 93% of the mine plan. Stope widths have been narrower than anticipated. These variations are considered normal in comparison to resource modeling and are expected to fluctuate over life of mine.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of its new cornerstone mine, Terronera, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters in this news release.

Q3 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Q3 2025 financial results will be released before market open on Friday November 7, 2025, and Management will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Date: Friday November 7, 2025 Time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET Telephone: Canada & US + 1-833-752-3348 International + 1-647-846-2804 Replay: Canada & US +1- 855-669-9658 International +1-412-317-0088 Access code is 8825809; audio replay will be available on the Company’s website

