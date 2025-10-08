ThinkMarkets adds synthetic indices to its product offering





LONDON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets, a global leader in online CFD trading, continues to strengthen its lineup of trading instruments with the addition of synthetic indices. This new asset class is now available in select regions on its proprietary platform, ThinkTrader.

Synthetic indices are algorithm-generated markets that are available to trade 24/7 and simulate real-world price movements without being influenced by external factors like economic reports, geopolitical events, or central bank decisions. This makes price action more predictable and reduces the risk of sudden gaps or news-driven spikes that could trigger stop-losses.



Synthetic indices available to trade on ThinkTrader and MT5

Volatility indices: Volatility 50, Volatility 75, and Volatility 100

Boom indices: Boom 300, Boom 600, and Boom 1000

Crash indices: Crash 300, Crash 600, and Crash 1000

Jump indices: Jump 10, Jump 25, Jump 50, Jump 75, and Jump 100



Each synthetic index is designed with distinct volatility characteristics, offering a range of trading conditions from lower intensity to more dynamic price movements. This allows traders to choose instruments that align with their experience level and trading approach.

Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said the following: “We’re excited to add synthetic indices to our product offering, giving clients 24/7 trading access with consistent volatility. Synthetics allow clients to start trading, learning about how prices move, and fine tune their skills on our flagship platform, ThinkTrader. Our goal at ThinkMarkets is to always give our clients every opportunity to improve their trading strategy and performance. We’re confident the launch of synthetic indices will help us build on this.”

