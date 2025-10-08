Result of AGM

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 7 October 2025, were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 6,829,086 Ordinary Shares, representing 24.5% of the issued share capital as at 7 October 2025.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 6,827,852 1,234 Ordinary Resolution 2 6,789,724 39,362 Ordinary Resolution 3 6,812,852 6,234 Ordinary Resolution 4 6,817,852 1,234 Ordinary Resolution 5 6,800,352 18,734 Ordinary Resolution 6 6,817,852 1,234 Ordinary Resolution 7 6,797,116 31,970 Ordinary Resolution 8 6,761,616 57,470 Ordinary Resolution 9 6,827,852 1,234 Special Resolution 10 6,761,616 67,470





1. A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 7 October 2025 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888

As previously announced, David Livesley did not stand for re-election and has retired from the Board ant the conclusion of the AGM. The Board and the Investment Manager would like to thank him for his 21 years of insightful and distinguished service to the current and former Oxford Technology VCTs and wish him well in his retirement.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30