OTC Markets Group Welcomes D3 Energy Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced D3 Energy Limited (ASX: D3E; OTCQX: DNRGF), a helium and natural gas exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. D3 Energy Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

D3 Energy Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DNRGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Managing Director David Casey commented:

“The upgrade to OTCQX is an important milestone for D3 Energy. We have already seen the benefits of being accessible to North American investors via OTCQB, which already accounts for a significant portion of the Company’s aggregate global trading volume, and moving to the top tier further enhances our profile and credibility in this important market. We look forward to engaging with a broader pool of investors and the increased liquidity that OTCQX typically brings.”

About D3 Energy Limited

D3 Energy is a helium and natural gas exploration company with a primary focus on the development of its flagship asset, ER315, located in South Africa's Free State Province. ER315 contains reserves and significant contingent and prospective resources and continues to deliver strong technical results, positioning D3 Energy as a key player in the global energy transition. In addition to its South African operations, D3 Energy recently expanded into Australia through the strategic acquisition of highly prospective helium and hydrogen permits in the Arckaringa Basin, further broadening its international footprint in critical gases while maintaining a clear focus on advancing ER315 toward development.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com