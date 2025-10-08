Troilus Shortlisted for QMEA “Excellence in Sustainable Development” Recognition Award

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is honoured to announce it has been named a finalist for the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award as part of the Québec Mineral Exploration Association’s (“QMEA”) annual Recognition Awards. These awards celebrate companies whose dynamism and leadership contribute to the advancement of Québec’s mineral exploration industry.

The “Excellence in Sustainable Development” distinction recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership and the highest standards in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and responsible development practices. Troilus has also submitted its candidacy for the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award, which honours companies that have achieved significant progress over the past year in the advancement of their projects.

The recipients of both awards will be announced at the 2025 QMEA Recognition Gala on Wednesday, October 29, in Montréal, as part of the Association’s annual Xplor convention, held at Le Westin Montréal from October 27-30, 2025. Selections are made by a committee reporting to the QMEA’s Board of Directors, based on an evaluation of the work, projects, and initiatives carried out by the companies during the year.



Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus, commented, “We are honoured to be shortlisted for the QMEA’s Excellence in Sustainable Development award among Québec’s mineral exploration and development companies. This recognition reflects the values that guide our work every day - from minimizing environmental impacts to fostering transparent and long-term partnerships with our host communities. As one of Canada’s largest future gold-copper producers, we take pride in advancing the Troilus Project responsibly and in alignment with Québec’s vision for a sustainable and innovative mining sector. Advancing a project of this scale requires dedication, collaboration, and a pursuit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud of our team for embodying these qualities.”

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusgold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the nominations on the Company and the likelihood that the Company being shortlisted as a finalist will result in the awards being given , development plans, opportunity to expand the scale of the project, the project becoming a cornerstone mining project in North America; the development potential and timetable of the project. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “continue”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.