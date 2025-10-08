Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ).
|Open to:
|Investors, analysts and all interested parties
|Date:
|Wednesday November 5, 2025
|Time:
|10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)
|Live Webcast:
|https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-700-172-835
|Call:
|(+1) 800 990 2777
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBE NEWSWIRE.
Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-700-172-835. This recording will be available on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 as of 1:00 PM EST until 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.
|Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327
|Exchange Listings
The Toronto Stock Exchange
Stock Symbol: SJ
Transfer Agent and Registrar
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Contact
|Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
dgalison@stella-jones.com
|Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
communications@stella-jones.com