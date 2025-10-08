QuestionPro positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ : Journey Mapping, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Journey Mapping vendors.

QuestionPro, with its comprehensive Journey Mapping and Analytics platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named QuestionPro as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Journey Mapping, 2025.

Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group, states, “QuestionPro redefines journey mapping by integrating AI, real-time feedback, and project management into a unified customer experience system. It converts qualitative inputs like interviews and survey responses into detailed journey maps, while live VoC data highlights sentiment shifts at each touchpoint. OuterLoop embeds action tracking and ROI measurement within the map, enabling teams to quickly act on insights. With persona-based views and global infrastructure, QuestionPro helps enterprises scale CX initiatives with speed and governance.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Journey Mapping providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“This recognition shows the impact of our approach, turning journey maps into living tools that drive real action and measurable outcomes. We’re helping teams move faster, stay closer to their customers, and prove the value of CX through Understanding Journeys & Taking Actions.” - Ken Peterson, President, QuestionPro Customer Experience

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2005, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through actionable data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at

www.questionpro.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

