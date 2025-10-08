TransCrypts Raises $15M Seed Round to Combat AI Fraud and Redefine Digital Identity Verification

The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Mark Cuban, and other marquee investors.





SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCrypts , a blockchain-based platform transforming the digital identity and credential verification space, today announced it has raised $15M in seed funding. The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, California Innovation Fund, Tomer London (angel), as well as existing investors Mark Cuban, Techstars, Alumni Ventures, Protocol Labs, Apertu Capital, Informed Ventures, Asymmetry Ventures, and The Atland Fund.

The funding will fuel the company’s mission to empower consumers to securely own and share verified credentials, safeguarding trust in an era of AI-driven fraud and digital misrepresentation.

“Trust online is under attack with AI fraud and deepfakes. TransCrypts puts control back in people’s hands, making verification faster, smarter and more secure. I’m excited to be an investor,” said Mark Cuban.

“Our goal is simple: to give people 100% control of their identity,” said Zain Zaidi, CEO and Founder of TransCrypts. “Whether it’s employment, health, or educational records, we’re making verification secure, efficient, and fraud-resistant.”

Franklin Bi, General Partner at Pantera Capital, added, “TransCrypts addresses one of the most pressing challenges of our time: trust in an era of AI-driven fraud and data manipulation. TransCrypts is giving individuals full control of their credentials, ensuring privacy, security, and compliance at a scale that only blockchains can handle. We’re proud to support Zain and Ali as they set the standard for the future of identity verification.”

Enterprise customers are seeing the benefits firsthand. Since launching in 2021, TransCrypts has grown 15-fold in just 24 months and now serves hundreds of enterprises, including companies in the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500. With over 4 million users and 450+ enterprise customers, the platform is rapidly redefining how identity verification is done. Employers, landlords, and background check agencies are turning to TransCrypts for fast, privacy-compliant, user-owned verification that sets a new standard in trust and security.

With the new funding, TransCrypts plans to expand beyond employment credentials to health and educational records. The company recently achieved HIPAA certification, enabling consumers to securely control health data that was previously locked with providers.

As its user base grows rapidly, TransCrypts plans to more than double its team in the next year. The company operates co-headquarters in San Francisco and Toronto, the latter of which opened just recently.

