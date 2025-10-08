AI Integration Platforms Market Growth and Competition Analysis 2025-2029: Convergence of IPaaS and MLOps Drive Business in the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Integration Platforms Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI integration platforms market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, projected to expand by USD 40.90 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable CAGR of 32.6%. Leading analytical insights indicate that the market's robust expansion is catalyzed by the increasing adoption of generative AI, a strategic shift towards hyperautomation, and the critical need for a unified data infrastructure across varied cloud environments.

The transition from standalone AI models to integrated copilots and intelligent agents is a pivotal factor driving market expansion. Further, the rise of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures and the integration of iPaaS, data management, and MLOps are fostering substantial market demand.

In-depth research combining primary and secondary data sources underpins this comprehensive market analysis. It features a detailed landscape of industry growth, forecasts, and vendor evaluations, encapsulating the key dynamics influencing the market.

Key Market Segments

Product:

Cloud Platform

On-premises and Hybrid Integration

Edge Integration

Type:

Application-to-Application Integration

Data-to-Data Integration

API Management

End-user:

Enterprise IT and Software

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Others

Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

AI Integration Platforms Market Sizing

AI Integration Platforms Market Forecast

AI Integration Platforms Market Industry Analysis

The vendor landscape is meticulously analyzed to assist clients in enhancing their market positioning. The report closely examines key players, including Airbyte Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Boomi LP, DataRobot Inc., Google LLC, and more, offering a strategic compass for businesses to navigate growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Airbyte Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Boomi LP

DataRobot Inc.

Google LLC

H2O.ai Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Informatica Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MuleSoft

Rasa Technologies Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SnapLogic Inc.

Talend Inc

Tray.ai Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Workato Inc.

