AI in Transportation Market Sizing, Analysis and Industry Outlook 2025-2029 for Autonomous Vehicles, Traffic Management, Freight Management, Predictive Maintenance, and Other Applications

The global AI in transportation market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a rise of USD 5.45 billion from 2024 to 2029. During this period, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis, tracking market size and forecasting trends, evaluating growth drivers, and identifying challenges, alongside a vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 key players.

The report delivers an up-to-date evaluation of the current market landscape, highlighting new trends and drivers that influence the sector. The demand for improved safety and reduction in traffic accidents, combined with government initiatives towards smart city infrastructure and efficiency in logistics, are major driving factors.

A significant development in adopting generative AI in transport applications is set to propel market growth in the upcoming years. Coupled with the transition towards AI-powered edge computing and an increasing focus on sustainable transportation and decarbonization, these factors will drive substantial demand.

The study uses a blend of primary and secondary information, sourced through inputs from industry key players. Offering segmented market size data, the report features regional analysis and an overview of key vendors, built on a foundation of historical and forecast data.

The AI in transportation market is segmented by:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Autonomous vehicles

Traffic management

Freight management

Predictive maintenance

Others

By Technology:

Machine learning

Deep learning

Computer vision

Natural language processing

Context-aware computing

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report comprehensively covers:

AI in Transportation Market Sizing

AI in Transportation Market Forecast

AI in Transportation Market Industry Analysis

A robust vendor analysis is included, aiding clients in enhancing market positions. This component of the report provides detailed analysis on key AI in transportation vendors such as AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Aurora Innovation Inc., Continental AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Magna International Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and PACCAR Inc., among others.

The analysis looks into emerging trends and challenges impacting market growth, assisting companies in crafting strategies to tap into upcoming opportunities. The report intricately collates data from various sources, examining critical parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

